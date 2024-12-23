Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Braden Lisowe - BLINDED BY THE LIGHT - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 20%

Keegan Washington - CABARET FOR A CAUSE - The Studio Theater 18%

Caleb Patton - SPOTLIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 16%

Raymond Wallace - HEROES AND VILLAINS CABARET - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 15%

Tyranni Hubbard - SHINING LIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 12%

Nick Farr - SHINING LIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 12%

Willie Johnson - SHINING LIGHT CABARET - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Callaway and Amy Bramlett Turner - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 13%

Emilee Taylor - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 9%

Allison Stodolla Wilson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 9%

Olivia Stephens - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Moriah Patterson - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 6%

Grace McKissic - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 6%

Amaya Hardin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 6%

Katie Greer & Brian Earles - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 5%

Katie Woodall - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 4%

Christina Munoz Madsen - GUYS AND DOLLS - Red Curtain Theater 4%

Caelon Colbert - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Edgar Hall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

Shannon Stoddard, Ellie Caruthers & Allie Gooden - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Summer Brinley - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

Brian Earles - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

Reagan Hammonds Turbyfill - FOOTLOOSE - The Royal Players 3%

Moriah Patterson - JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 3%

Reagan Turbyfill - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 3%

Paige Anthony - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Karen Appleget - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 2%

Shannon Stoddard - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

Summer Brinley - A KILLER PROM - Grant County community theater 1%

Summer Brinley - FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie White - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Caity Church - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 11%

Anastasia Tarkington - FINDING NEMO KIDS - Jonesboro Foundation of Arts 7%

Sharon Combs - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 7%

Kathryn Lightsey - AN EVENING WITH POE - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

Pam Holcomb and Renee Davis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 5%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 5%

Shelly Hall - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 5%

Michelle Alverio - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Anthony McBride - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Anthony McBride - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Jaimilee Counts - ANNIE THE MUSICAL - Studio 42 & Co. 4%

Janet Renwick - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Todd Breaux - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 2%

Todd Breaux - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Anthony McBride & Mark A. Burbank - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Shelly Hall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Caelon Colbert - BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Matt Peoples - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%

Anthony McBride - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Dani Carney - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Jamie Hall - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Shelly Hall - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 1%

Jennifer McClory - RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Anthony McBride - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 19%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 13%

MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 12%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 11%

FOOTLOOSE - The Royal Players 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and Science center for southeast Arkansas 8%

SNOW WHITE - The Foundation of Arts 7%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSCIAL - The Royal Players 6%

ACTION/ABSTRACTION - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 6%

ROCK OF AGEA - The Studio Theatre 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Pocket Community Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dr. Steve Frye - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

Dan and Stacy Breshears - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 9%

Bethany Gere - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 8%

Bob Bidewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 7%

Bevan Keating - SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 6%

Kaitlyn Woodall - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 4%

Sheridan Posey - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Summer Brinley - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

Don Bolinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 3%

Caelon Colbert - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Moriah Patterson - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

Caelon Colbert - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 3%

Caelon Colbert/Dariane LyJoi Mull - BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theater of Little Rock 3%

Brandon Bolin - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Tami Kendall - ELF THE MUSICAL - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Justin Pike - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Moriah Patterson - JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 3%

Dakota Mansfield - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Royal Players 2%

Vincent Insalaco - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Mark A. Burbank - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Justin Pike - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

Vincent Insalaco - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Shannon Stoddard - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

Dariane Mull/Bob Bidewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 2%

Daniel Cathers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Red Curtain Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kylie Jones - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Amie White Galloway - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 7%

Chad Bradford - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 7%

Christi Day - ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Chad Bradford - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 4%

Ben Grimes - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

Emily Swenskie - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Hope Hargrove - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Summer Brinley - A KILLER PROM - Grant County community theater 4%

Satia Spencer - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 4%

Nick Farr and X Freelon - CHOIR BOY - The Studio Theatre 3%

LADARIUS JAMERSON - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

vicki washington - RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Tyler Lewis - PUFFS - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Willie Lucius - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - The Weekend Theater 3%

Kayla Earnest - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Steve Mitchell - OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Hope Hargrove - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Julie Atkins - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 3%

Laura Sessoms Grimes - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Antwon Stanton - YELLOWMAN - The Weekend Theater 2%

Karen Appleget - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 2%

Summer Brinley - FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

Ken Matt Martin - JITNEY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 9%

MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 3%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 2%

26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 1%

BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hayden Bailey - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

Tom Littrell - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 13%

Andrew Shelton - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 9%

Austin Roberts - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 8%

Tyler Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 7%

Justin Pike - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 5%

Michael Goodbar - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Matthew Burns - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Justin Pike - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 5%

Mads West - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Gray Ashton - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 4%

Griffen Birdsong - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 4%

Tyler Lewis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 4%

Matthew Burns - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

Sid McGough - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

CHRISTINA WATANABE - CLYDE’S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Tyler Lewis - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Sid McGough - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Sid McGough - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Sid McGough - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Sid McGough - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheri Headrick - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 14%

Melody Gere - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 8%

Angela Bloodworth-Collier - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 8%

Bob Bidewell - MY FAIR LADY - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 6%

Krissie Holmes - SWEENEY TODD - The Foundation of Arts 6%

Mark A. Burbank - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

Bob Bidewell - GODSPELL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 5%

Logan Smith - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 5%

Bob Bidewell - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Bevan Keating - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Angela Bloodworth Collier - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Bevan Keating - SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 5%

Brandon Bolin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 4%

Christian Waldron - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Heidi Sproul McCartney - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

Christian Waldron - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 3%

Jeannie Case - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 3%

ANGELA COLLIER - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Bevan Keating - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%



Best Musical

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 10%

MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 5%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 4%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Performing Arts Center on the Square, Searcy, Ark. 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Royal Players 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 1%

SHE LOVES ME - The Royal Players 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAR - Rialto Community Arts Center 1%

HELLO DOLLY! - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kris Isham - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 7%

Abby Collums - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 6%

Anna Wright - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Ben Bingham - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

Emily Swenskie - A TALE OF TWO FLURFFYS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 4%

Cassandra Ford - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 4%

Johnathan Ivanova - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 4%

Miranda Clark - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 3%

Keiren Minter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Levi Wilson - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Kim Adams - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 2%

Darby Carter - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 2%

Seth Nuss - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 2%

Amaya Hardin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theater 2%

Caleb Patton - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

Anthony Lytle - CRAZY FOR YOU - Performing Arts Center on the Square (Searcy) 1%

Eli Smith - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 1%

Karis Martin - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 1%

Jeremy Clay - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 1%

Abby Roset - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Royal Players 1%

Jessica Mylonas - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 1%

Tyler Mann - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 1%

Emily Hutcheson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 1%

Carson Clay - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 1%

Wesley Fox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kaylynn Robison - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Jay Clark - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 7%

Dan Breshears - OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Bee Golleher - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 6%

Amelia Strickland - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Quinn Gasaway - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 5%

Harper Keith - ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 4%

Braden lisowe - 26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Patrick Reilly - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 4%

Zoey Newcomb - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 4%

Brandt Lunsford - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Ivy McGrew - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Nick Farr - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Quinn Gasaway - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

Matt Nguyen - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Jade Coldiron - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 2%

Tyranni Hubbard (MinnieJean Brown) - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Kyra Hatley - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - 2024 2%

Violet Myers - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Mabel Miller - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Shea Barham - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Patti Airoldi - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Alex Johnston - A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

Zoey Newcomb - A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

Sa’teh Hamilton - CHOIR BOY - The Studio Theatre 2%



Best Play

BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 7%

ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Royal Players 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 5%

HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 5%

OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

JITNEY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%

26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

PUFFS - Arts and Science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

EXTREMETIES - The Weekend Theater 3%

ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 3%

A KILLER PROM - Grant county community theater 2%

THREE MURDERS AND IT'S ONLY MONDAY - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant County community theater 2%

YELLOWMAN - The Weekend Theater 1%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wildwood Park for the Arts 1%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - The Weekend Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Jones & Cassie Bennett - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Seth Biazo - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 12%

Drew Posey - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 8%

Drew Posey - NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 8%

Joe Carr - SWEENEY TODD - The Foundation of Arts 6%

Dariane Mull - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Studio Theatre 6%

Tyler Lewis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 6%

Baylie Barker - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 5%

Greg Blacklaw - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 5%

Andy Hall - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 5%

Tyler Lewis - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

LAUREN LUSK - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Gary Cameron - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Justin Pike - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Terry Johnson, Bruce Rentz, Jessica Riddick - SWEENEY TODD - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Tyler Lewis - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Jeremy Barnes - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 2%

Mark A. Burbank - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Mark A. Burbank - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Mark A. Burbank - SPRING AWAKNEING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Dariane LyJoi Mull - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Jean Kim - CLYDE’S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Palmer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 20%

David Robison - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 19%

Steven Jones - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 17%

Greg Warner - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 14%

Bethany Gere - PUFFS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 12%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 8%

PA Worthington - RESPONDERS - Theatre Squared/Arkansas Repertory Theatre 6%

Michael Costagliola - CLYDE’S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ty Volz - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 11%

Cassie Renee Bennett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Roxy Kirchhoff - MARY POPPINS - Pocket Community Theatre 5%

Adam Porter - ANNIE - Studio 42 & Co. 3%

Addie Ashcraft - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

Cannon Joe Smith - FREAKY FRIDSY - The Foundation of Arts 3%

Isaiah Austin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Allie Gooden - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Smith Little Theatre 2%

Cannon Joe Smith - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Foundation of Arts 2%

Cordell Hutcheson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Justin Pike - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal Theater - Young Players 2%

Ella Scheer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 2%

Braden lisowe - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 2%

Don Bolinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 2%

Twanda House - CHICAGO - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Garrett Brenneman - ELF THE MUSICAL - Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Heather Stringfellow - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Isaac Linnett - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Christy Smith - CRAZY FOR YOU - Performing Arts Center on the Square (Searcy) 2%

Moriah Patterson - JERSEY BOYS - Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 2%

Jackson McGinnis - ROCK OF AGES - Act II Performing Arts 2%

Peyton Greenwood - SPRING AWAKENING - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Drew Posey - ROCK OF AGES - The Studio Theatre 2%

TJ Brown - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Steven McConkie - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Royal Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Renee Bennett - BLITHE SPIRIT - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12%

Rick McKean - OF MICE AND MEN - Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Freddy Geils - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 4%

Dominique Lane - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 4%

Brandon Nichols - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 4%

Tucker Dowler - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 4%

Tim Cooper - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 4%

Shea Williamson - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Matt Duncan - HENRY V - Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 4%

Alex Johnston - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant County community theater 3%

Satia Spencer - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Katie Choate - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Monica Bernard - ONE NINTH - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 3%

Emory Molitor - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Kirsten Rasmussen - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Weekend Theater 2%

Griffin Taylor - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Royal Players 2%

Isaiah Austin - THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 2%

Ben Wright - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Royal Players 2%

Amelia Strickland - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Alexandria Brown - CORDUROY - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%

GeorgeAnn Burbank - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Alex Johnston - A KILLER PROM & FINAL BOW - Grant county community theater 2%

Amelia Migliore - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Shaina Tippitt - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Kenzie Burks - EXTREMITIES - The Weekend Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Arts One Presents 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 10%

ANNE FRANK & ME - Pocket Community Theatre 10%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 9%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Smith Little Theatre 7%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Argenta Contemporary Theatre 6%

NEWSIES - Wildwood Park for the Arts 6%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Royal Players 5%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 4%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Grant county community theater 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

26 PEBBLES - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - The Studio Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS YOUTH - Red Curtain Theater 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Royal Theater - Young Players 3%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Skokos Performing Arts Center, Alma 2%

FOOTLOOSE - The Royal Players 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Argenta Community Theater 2%

CORDUROY - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 2%

FINDING NEMO KIDS - Red Curtain Theater 1%

A TALE OF TWO FLURFFYS - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Argenta Community Theater 12%

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Arts One Presents 9%

Pocket Community Theatre 7%

The Royal Players 6%

Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

The Foundation of Arts 5%

The Weekend Theater 4%

Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 4%

Studio 42 & Co. 4%

TheatreSquared 3%

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre/Shake on the Lake Theatre Company 3%

Fort Smith Little Theatre 3%

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 3%

The Studio Theater 3%

Wildwood Park for the Arts 3%

Act II Performing Arts 3%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Grant county community theater 2%

Performing Arts Center on the Square (Searcy) 2%

Red Curtain Theater 2%

Murry’s Dinner Playhouse 1%

DeltaARTS 1%

Rialto Community Arts Center 0%



Comments