My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
A LITTLE ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Arkansas Repertory Theatre
Performances will run December 17-22, 2026.
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present A LITTLE ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS, a world premiere holiday music production in Little Rock, Arkansas, December 17-22.
A Little Rockin' Christmas brings together holiday hits and plenty of laughter for a festive mix of music and merriment for the whole family. Mark your calendar, gather your favorite people, and get ready to make some holiday memories!
Created by The Rep's Artistic Director, Steve H. Broadnax III (“Holiday Radio, Live!”, Ain't Misbehavin' at The Rep) with Rashad McPherson (“Ben Platt: Live at the Palace” on Broadway, Geffen Playhouse, People's Light Theatre). This music-filled holiday family special will be directed by Broadnax, featuring music direction by McPherson and choreography by Allison Wilson.
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