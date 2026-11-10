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A LITTLE ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Performances will run December 17-22, 2026.

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A LITTLE ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present A LITTLE ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS, a world premiere holiday music production in Little Rock, Arkansas, December 17-22. 

A Little Rockin' Christmas brings together holiday hits and plenty of laughter for a festive mix of music and merriment for the whole family. Mark your calendar, gather your favorite people, and get ready to make some holiday memories!

Created by The Rep's Artistic Director, Steve H. Broadnax III (“Holiday Radio, Live!”, Ain't Misbehavin' at The Rep) with Rashad McPherson (“Ben Platt: Live at the Palace” on Broadway, Geffen Playhouse, People's Light Theatre). This music-filled holiday family special will be directed by Broadnax, featuring music direction by McPherson and choreography by Allison Wilson.

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