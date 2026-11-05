Willie Barcena Weekly Residency, Nick Thune and Bret Ernst to Headline Laugh Factory Las Vegas This November

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The Laugh Factory out of Hollywood will deliver a lineup of laughter at its all-new Laugh Factory Las Vegas Theater at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. From the Sunset Strip to the Las Vegas Strip, Laugh Factory presents at least two shows nightly, including residencies with legendary impressionist Rich Little and Latino Veteran Willie Barcena, plus the classic comedy club three-person lineup of headliner, feature act and host.



Laugh Factory at the Horseshoe operates Monday through Wednesday with Rich Little's residency at 6:30 p.m. and the Comedy Club headliner at 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday sees comedy club two shows nightly at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., with additional special event headliner mini-residencies at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.95 plus tax and fees. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 18 and older.

Rich Little: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS

Every Monday-Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., dark Nov. 16-18

Time: 6:30 p.m.

About: A show business legend for more than 60 years, Rich Little lives up to his reputation as “The Man of a Thousand Voices” with performances that never fail to delight audiences. The master mimic returns to the Las Vegas Strip to present Rich Little: Live in Las Vegas. Featuring a compilation of impersonations, sketches and interactive video, Rich Little: Live in Las Vegas highlights the actors, politicians and personalities Little has worked with throughout his more than 60 years in entertainment. The show spans the decades from his television career in Canada to his first Unites States' appearances to the legendary “Dean Martin Roasts” onto present day.

Little has endured as one of the top entertainers in Las Vegas, performing at such fabled venues including Golden Nugget, The Sands and Caesars Palace. Little's later shows on the Strip included The Kopykats, an impressionist revue performed at the Sahara, and The Presidents, a show at Paris Las Vegas and the Suncoast that featured the incredible range of presidential impressions beginning with Little's spot-on take on Richard Nixon. He performed at The Tropicana with the Laugh Factory and now returns to Laugh Factory Las Vegas and the Strip once more at its new outpost inside Horseshoe Casino & Hotel.

WILLIE BARCENA

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, dark Nov. 17-18

Time: 10 p.m.

About: Willie Barcena is a 20-year comedy veteran who never shies away from a challenge. Willie's talent has garnered him 12 appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno more than any other Latino comedian in the history of the Tonight Show. Jay Leno even invited Willie to perform for the troops in Afghanistan. Barcena helped provide much-needed laughter to that part of the world. Willie's numerous jobs prepared him for his comedy career. His security guard, plumber, roofer, and limo driver gigs gave him a background for his humor about everyday life. After years of stand-up road work, Willie is now ready for new challenges. In addition to being a comedy road warrior, Willie has appeared on many TV shows including Moesha, The Wayans Brothers, and he was chosen to be the host of the popular Si-Tv production Latino Laugh Festival – The Show. He's also made multiple appearances on tours such as “Que Locos,” “Latino Laugh Festival,” “Montreal's Just for Laughs,” and “Crown Royal Latin All Stars Comedy Explosion.” Willie had his one-hour Comedy Central special received rave reviews, and his most recent one-hour Showtime special I Gotta Be Honest received even better reviews.

VICKI BARBOLACK headliner

Thursday, November 5-Sunday, November 8

Time: 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

About: Vicki Barbolak's brash, brazen, and gut-busting humor has come from a lifetime of learning about what exactly makes people laugh. The mom of two daughters from Oceanside, California, uses much of her own life as a multiple divorcee living in a trailer park as fodder for her comedy routines, but her self-deprecation is often delivered with a hilarious, unexpected twist. Much the same, her career in comedy started rather unpredictably. She got her start in comedy at 38 years old at The Comedy Store and over the years, began to gain national recognition as a comedian. In 2007, Vicki won the title of Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom in America after competing in the show's third season. She was also featured as the Next Breakout Star to come from The Comedy Store on E! Television, and became a member of Jay Leno's NBC Laugh Squad. Most notably, she's become known as the 'Trailer Nasty Housewife' as part of the Funniest Housewives of Orange County, a group of comedians performing together since 2009. But it wasn't until 2018, at the age of 60, that she really got her big break. This was the year she appeared on Season 13 of NBC's America's Got Talent and ended up as a Top 10 finalist. After her success on the show, Barbolak set off for her Trailer Nasty! tour and also began her own podcast called Trailer Nasty with Vicki Barbolak.

NICK THUNE headliner

Monday, November 9-Sunday, November 15

Time: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12-15

About: Actor, Comedian and Writer Nick Thune's deadpan delivery and absurdist storytelling has made him a standout in the comedy world. Originally from Seattle, Thune built his name on late-night stages, racking up 10 appearances on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, along with spots on Conan and Late Night. He went on to tour internationally and headline major comedy festivals including Montreal's Just for Laughs, SXSW, Bonnaroo and Melbourne International.

Thune has released three stand-up specials: Folk Hero (Netflix); Good Guy (Amazon); and Born Young, which premiered on Nate Bargatze's Nateland YouTube channel. His material blends sharp one-liners with personal storytelling with guitar, making him a favorite among longtime comedy fans and new audiences alike. On screen, he's appeared in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up, Marvel's Venom and cult indie Dave Made a Maze, with TV credits including HBO Max's Love Life, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, ABC's Not Dead Yet, Grand Crew and voice work on American Dad!. In 2025, Nick's short film “BDAY Private Dick” with John C. Reilly premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Currently, Thune is developing a podcast with Mary Lynn Rajskub and Nick Turner titled How to Be a Single Parent, and continues to perform stand-up across the country.

BRET ERNST headliner

Monday, November 23-Sunday, November 29

Time: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23-25; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26-29

About: From playing “Cousin Louie LaRusso” on the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, to his 25-plus years in standup comedy, Bret Ernst is considered one of the best standups in the business. Coming on to the national scene via Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show, he has performed stand up on CBS, Showtime and Comedy Central. Bret's astute Principal's Office comedy special with over 4 million views is the first hourlong YouTube comedy special by a standup comedian, followed by Domesticated Animal, showcasing more of his streetwise commentary and loveable vulnerability. His most recent standup special, Pete Davidson Presents: Bret Ernst Uncaged discusses everything from his unexpected divorce to regressing back to his degenerate behavior.

HARRY BASIL headliner

Monday, November 30-Sunday, December 6

Time: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2; 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3-6

About: Comedian Harry Basil aka “The Movie Guy” is known for spoofing memorable moments from hit movies. Basil's comedy career launched when he met Rodney Dangerfield where he went on to become his opening act for 17 years. Throughout his career, he's served as the closing act for the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival to standing ovations, as well as co-wrote and co-produced five of Dangerfield's movies, including the cult classic Ladybugs.



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