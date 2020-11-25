Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards; Signature Productions Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 68%

Megan Ahern (Las Vegas Academy of the Arts) 17%

Michael Luggering 6%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Millennium Dance Complex LV 53%

Dance Dynamics 32%

Move Performing Arts 10%

Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 37%

LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 23%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Summerlin Library Theater - 2020 15%

Best Theatre Staff

The Smith Center 57%

The Playhouse 20%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Camp Broadway (at The Smith Center) 68%

Broadway West Dance and Performing Arts Center - retired and closed 2019 18%

Move Performing Arts 14%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Signature Productions 56%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 22%

The Playhouse 21%

Dancer Of The Decade

Kelley Flaherty - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 52%

Ellie Karris - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 29%

Tara Palsha - VEGAS! THE SHOW - Saxe Theater - 2013 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 49%

Kaci Machacyk - LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 13%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE - The Playhouse - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 53%

AVENUE Q - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2015 10%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lowden Theatre - LVA - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AN ILIAD - The Playhouse - 2018 30%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 24%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Space Las Vegad - 2018 20%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stan Judd - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 56%

Ron Lindblum - FALSETTOS - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2018 18%

Leigh Cunningham Signature Productions - 2020 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Signature Productions 34%

Super Summer Theater 17%

Poor Richard's Players 16%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Smith Center 46%

The Space Las Vegas 31%

Eat More Art 20%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

John Lloyd Young - The Space Las Vegad - 2020 41%

MONDAY'S DARK - The Space Las Vegas - 2020 40%

A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 35%

John Lloyd Young The Space Las Vegas - 2020 20%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sarah O'Connell 53%

Richard Brusky 35%

David Sankuer 12%

