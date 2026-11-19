"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT to Premiere in January
Jen Coogan's new musical, directed by John Paul Rivard, runs in Reno and Carson City in Northern Nevada.
MOONRIVER THEATER COMPANY will present the world premiere of The Women in Theatre Project, a new musical by Jen Coogan, at the National Automobile Museum Theater in Reno this December 11-20, 2026, before transferring the production to the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, January 22-24, 2027.
Based on personal interviews with prominent women in the theatre industry, this show delves into the highs and lows of the creative process, and highlights the fundamentals of what it takes to be a healthy and successful artist.
Inspired by interviews with notable women in theatre including: Daryl Roth, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Mimi Lien, Ilana Levine, Earon Nealey, Lauren Gunderson, Dawn Chiang and Erin Merritt.
With music and lyrics by Jen Coogan, direction by John Paul Rivard, and music direction by Cindy Sabatini.
Featuring Millie Bratsch, Colette Lowe, Georgia McKnight, Rhoda Kealoha Thalman, Khalilah Cage, Bernadette Garcia, Niki Rowe, Amy Ginder, Robin Soli, Melody Ricketts, Emily Ramey, Katie Aman & Ysabella Johnson
The Women in Theatre Project plays National Automobile Museum Theater (1 Museum Drive, Reno, NV) on December 11, 12, 18, 19 & 20, 2026, and Brewery Arts Center (449 W King Street, Carson City NV) on January 22, 23, & 24, 2027. Evening performances 7:30pm and matinees 2:00pm. Show duration approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are $27.99 ($25.85 + $2.14 tax) Tickets and information are available at moonrivertheatercompany.com/boxoffice.
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