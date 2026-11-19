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MOONRIVER THEATER COMPANY will present the world premiere of The Women in Theatre Project, a new musical by Jen Coogan, at the National Automobile Museum Theater in Reno this December 11-20, 2026, before transferring the production to the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, January 22-24, 2027.

Based on personal interviews with prominent women in the theatre industry, this show delves into the highs and lows of the creative process, and highlights the fundamentals of what it takes to be a healthy and successful artist.

Inspired by interviews with notable women in theatre including: Daryl Roth, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Mimi Lien, Ilana Levine, Earon Nealey, Lauren Gunderson, Dawn Chiang and Erin Merritt.

With music and lyrics by Jen Coogan, direction by John Paul Rivard, and music direction by Cindy Sabatini.

Featuring Millie Bratsch, Colette Lowe, Georgia McKnight, Rhoda Kealoha Thalman, Khalilah Cage, Bernadette Garcia, Niki Rowe, Amy Ginder, Robin Soli, Melody Ricketts, Emily Ramey, Katie Aman & Ysabella Johnson

The Women in Theatre Project plays National Automobile Museum Theater (1 Museum Drive, Reno, NV) on December 11, 12, 18, 19 & 20, 2026, and Brewery Arts Center (449 W King Street, Carson City NV) on January 22, 23, & 24, 2027. Evening performances 7:30pm and matinees 2:00pm. Show duration approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are $27.99 ($25.85 + $2.14 tax) Tickets and information are available at moonrivertheatercompany.com/boxoffice.

The race is on for the Las Vegas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 49% 2 COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 30% 3 1776 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON Majestic Repertory Theatre 4% Best Play 1 CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY Notoriety 33% 2 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Las Vegas Little Theatre 29% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Las Vegas Little Theatre 21% 4 THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR The Asylum Theatre 13% 5 KASHTANKA Las Vegas East Community Center 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 72% 2 Majestic Repertory Theatre 10% 3 Las Vegas Little Theatre 8% 4 SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 21% 2 Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 15% 3 MAX LEVY - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 14% 4 Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9% 5 Juliana Kelly - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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