Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE CAT IN THE HAT - LIVE ON STAGE! to Play Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land
The stage adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, first created by the National Theatre of Great Britain, has played over 400 performances worldwide.
Dr. Seuss's 'The Cat in the Hat' will come to life on-stage at Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, February 21, 2027 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
This version of the show has been credited by the Dr. Seuss Estate as the Number 1 version of the show worldwide, with over 400 performances in over 100 cities. The play was adapted for the stage in 2009 by The National Theatre of Great Britain, telling the story just like the book, of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day, when they are visited by none other than 'The Cat' in his red and white striped Hat.
Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but the cat is not easily deterred. He will teach them to make their own fun with nothing but a little imagination. Along with his friends, Thing One and Thing Two, they turn the house upside down, leaving messes everywhere–but have no fear, because The Cat brings in his red 'Picker-Up Machine' and all returns to normal before Mom walks back in the door.
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