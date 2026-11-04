 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE CAT IN THE HAT - LIVE ON STAGE! to Play Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

The stage adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, first created by the National Theatre of Great Britain, has played over 400 performances worldwide.

By:
THE CAT IN THE HAT - LIVE ON STAGE! to Play Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

Dr. Seuss's 'The Cat in the Hat' will come to life on-stage at Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, February 21, 2027 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

This version of the show has been credited by the Dr. Seuss Estate as the Number 1 version of the show worldwide, with over 400 performances in over 100 cities. The play was adapted for the stage in 2009 by The National Theatre of Great Britain, telling the story just like the book, of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day, when they are visited by none other than 'The Cat' in his red and white striped Hat.

Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but the cat is not easily deterred. He will teach them to make their own fun with nothing but a little imagination. Along with his friends, Thing One and Thing Two, they turn the house upside down, leaving messes everywhere–but have no fear, because The Cat brings in his red 'Picker-Up Machine' and all returns to normal before Mom walks back in the door. 

beacon

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Smart Financial Centre
Upcoming Shows
La La Land in Concert
2/6 - 2/6/2027
Recent Articles
Donny Osmond to Bring CRAZY HORSES Tour to Smart Financial Centre in June 2027
Donny Osmond to Bring CRAZY HORSES Tour to Smart Financial Centre in June 2027
10/27/2026
LA LA LAND IN CONCERT To Celebrate Film's 10th Anniversary At Smart Financial Centre
LA LA LAND IN CONCERT To Celebrate Film's 10th Anniversary At Smart Financial Centre
10/26/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS

LIZZIE by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt in Las Vegas LIZZIE by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt
Salt Lake Acting Company (4/07-5/02)
House of Magic in Las Vegas House of Magic
Delirious Comedy Club (9/01-12/31)
Dead Man's Hat in Las Vegas Dead Man's Hat
Open-Door Playhouse (10/14-11/14)
Night of the Living Dead Relationship in Las Vegas Night of the Living Dead Relationship
Open-Door Playhouse (10/30-11/30)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Not Far from Nashville in Las Vegas Not Far from Nashville
Open-Door Playhouse (10/11-11/11)
The Book of Mormon in Las Vegas The Book of Mormon
Venetian Resort and Hotel (11/04-11/15)
Don Barnhart - NFTG TOUR in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - NFTG TOUR
Delirious Comedy Club (5/05-12/31)
The Ghost of 33rd & Ninth in Las Vegas The Ghost of 33rd & Ninth
Open-Door Playhouse (11/04-12/04)
The Unfixed in Las Vegas The Unfixed
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets