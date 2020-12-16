Switch SVP Betsy Fretwell Named Chairwoman Of LVGEA Board Of Directors

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance welcomes its incoming Chairwoman of the Board, Betsy Fretwell, SVP of Switch Cities with Switch, the Las Vegas-based technology infrastructure corporation. The appointment was confirmed on Thursday, December 3, to take effect beginning in January 2021.

"It is an honor to serve as Chairwoman of the LVGEA 50 board of directors," said Fretwell. "I am committed to leading the organization and our Board with the strategies, initiatives and efforts necessary to help strengthen our economy for the long term while we also pay keen attention to recovery needs.

"It will take significant efforts of our business partners, civic leaders, and government agencies to help our region bounce back," she continued. "I thank Derrick Hill for his leadership over the last two years and look forward to working with Clark Wood as the new Vice Chairman along with the incoming Executive Committee members and board members."

Fretwell, who drives strategic development, implementation and national expansion at Switch, has been serving as vice chair of the LVGEA 50 Board the past two years.

Throughout her career, Fretwell has been dedicated to serving the Southern Nevada community. She previously served as City Manager of Las Vegas, in addition to working as intergovernmental relations director for the City of Henderson and a strategic issues manager for Clark County, where she was involved in public policy, legislative lobbying and organizational analysis.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce Betsy Fretwell as our Chairwoman of the Board," said Jonas Peterson, president and CEO of LVGEA. "Since she joined the LVGEA 50, she has contributed her efforts and insight to strengthen Southern Nevada's economy and community. We look forward to the next two years of her leadership on the board, in addition to our incoming executive committee, to continue working toward Southern Nevada's economic recovery."

LVGEA 50 is the largest business board of its kind in Nevada, comprised of a diverse group of public and private sector leaders dedicated to strengthening the regional economy of Southern Nevada through economic development efforts. The Board also appointed new members to serve in other roles as subcommittee chairs. In January 2021, the following individuals will begin their terms on the executive committee:

Chairwoman: Betsy Fretwell, SVP of Switch Cities, Switch

Vice Chair / Secretary: Clark Wood, Market President - Southern Nevada Gaming, US Bank

Treasurer / Finance Chair: Yolanda King, County Manager, Clark County

Committee Chair- Bylaws: Lauri Perdue, Campus Director, University of Phoenix

Committee Chair-Compensation: Frank Woodbeck, Executive Director of Grants/Special Projects, College of Southern Nevada

Committee Chair-Nominating and Governance: Michael Cunningham, Regional President, Bank of Nevada

Committee Chair-Public Policy: Glenn Christenson, Managing Director of Velstand Investments

Committee Chair-Strategic Planning: Jason Bruckman, Regional Vice President - Workforce Recruitment, Eastridge Workforce Solutions

Member At Large: Karlos R. LaSane II, Regional Vice President, Government Relations & Community Affairs, Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Immediate Past Chair: Derrick Hill, Vice President of Cox Business & Hospitality Network

Learn more about the LVGEA 50 at lvgea50.org.