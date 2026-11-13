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Spotlight: Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky Perform at The Smith Center

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Spotlight: Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky Perform at The Smith Center

Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky bring hit songs and Broadway stories to The Smith Center in Las Vegas on January 29. View the eBlast image and details

The Smith Center presents an evening with Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky, pairing well-known songs with the Broadway stories behind them. The performance takes place January 29 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas.

Tickets and more information are available through The Smith Center's event page.

Get tickets to Seth Rudetsky and Vanessa Williams at The Smith Center

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