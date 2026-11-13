My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Spotlight: Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky Perform at The Smith Center
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky bring hit songs and Broadway stories to The Smith Center in Las Vegas on January 29. View the eBlast image and details
The Smith Center presents an evening with Vanessa Williams and Seth Rudetsky, pairing well-known songs with the Broadway stories behind them. The performance takes place January 29 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas.
Tickets and more information are available through The Smith Center's event page.
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