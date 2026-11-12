Primm Valley Resort & Casino to Bring Concert and Comedy Series Back to Primm Event Center

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Live entertainment is making its way back to Primm on Saturday, November 21. Primm Valley Resort & Casino is excited to announce the launch of the Primm Event Series, bringing a diverse lineup of top-tier talent, exciting performances, and memorable entertainment experiences to Southern Nevada.

Designed to offer something for a wide range of fans, the Primm Event Series will feature a variety of musical genres and comedians, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy great entertainment at an exceptional value within the Primm Valley Event Center.

The Primm Event Series marks a new chapter for Primm Valley Resort & Casino as it expands its entertainment offerings for visitors from Southern Nevada, California and beyond.

Upcoming events include:

Saturday, Nov. 21: Ernesto Solano y Su Banda Maguey

Saturday, Nov. 28: Morris Day & The Time

Saturday, Dec. 5: Ginuwine

Saturday, Dec. 12: Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas

Saturday, Dec. 19: George Wallace and Luenell



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