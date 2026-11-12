My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Primm Valley Resort & Casino to Bring Concert and Comedy Series Back to Primm Event Center
Performers also include Morris Day & The Time, Ginuwine, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, George Wallace and Luenell.
Live entertainment is making its way back to Primm on Saturday, November 21. Primm Valley Resort & Casino is excited to announce the launch of the Primm Event Series, bringing a diverse lineup of top-tier talent, exciting performances, and memorable entertainment experiences to Southern Nevada.
Designed to offer something for a wide range of fans, the Primm Event Series will feature a variety of musical genres and comedians, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy great entertainment at an exceptional value within the Primm Valley Event Center.
The Primm Event Series marks a new chapter for Primm Valley Resort & Casino as it expands its entertainment offerings for visitors from Southern Nevada, California and beyond.
Upcoming events include:
Saturday, Nov. 21: Ernesto Solano y Su Banda Maguey
Saturday, Nov. 28: Morris Day & The Time
Saturday, Dec. 5: Ginuwine
Saturday, Dec. 12: Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas
Saturday, Dec. 19: George Wallace and Luenell
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