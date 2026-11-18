"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Brandy and Monica's THE BOY IS MINE Vegas Residency to Open May 29, 2027 at Resorts World
The Grammy-winning R&B duo will perform THE BOY IS MINE following a sold-out arena tour, with the residency announced on Dancing with the Stars.
Brandy and Monica are bringing THE BOY IS MINE to Las Vegas. Following their sold-out arena tour, the Grammy Award-winning R&B duo will launch their first Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre with 10 performances starting May 29, 2027. The duo announced the residency on ABC's Dancing with the Stars following their signature duet.
The residency is co-produced by Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas.
Speaking to Us Weekly, Brandy said: 'This is going to be another level.'
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets now, with the artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. PT.
Ticket Schedule
All times Pacific.
American Express Card Member presale — Open now, while supplies last. Terms apply.
Artist presale — Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. PT
Local presales — Thursday, November 19 at 10 a.m. PT
All presales end — Thursday, November 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT
General on-sale — Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT
2027 Performance Dates
May 29–30
June 2, 4–5
July 9–10, 14, 16–17
Tickets are available via AXS or Black Promoters Collective.
For more on the announcement, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage: Brandy and Monica to Launch First-Ever Las Vegas Residency, THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (7/20-7/25)
|
House of Magic
Delirious Comedy Club (9/01-12/31)
|
TSTMRKT: The Annual Christmas Pageant of Our Lady of the Passive Aggressive Christ
Vegas Theatre Company (12/13-12/13)
|
Maggie & the Witch
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)
|
LIZZIE by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt
Salt Lake Acting Company (4/07-5/02)
|
Morning on 77th Street
Open-Door Playhouse (11/18-12/18)
|
Night of the Living Dead Relationship
Open-Door Playhouse (10/30-11/30)
|
All Motown
Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
|
Don Barnhart - NFTG TOUR
Delirious Comedy Club (5/05-12/31)
|
The Unfixed
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)