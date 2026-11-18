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Brandy and Monica are bringing THE BOY IS MINE to Las Vegas. Following their sold-out arena tour, the Grammy Award-winning R&B duo will launch their first Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre with 10 performances starting May 29, 2027. The duo announced the residency on ABC's Dancing with the Stars following their signature duet.

The residency is co-produced by Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Brandy said: 'This is going to be another level.'

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets now, with the artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Schedule

All times Pacific.

American Express Card Member presale — Open now, while supplies last. Terms apply.

Artist presale — Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. PT

Local presales — Thursday, November 19 at 10 a.m. PT

All presales end — Thursday, November 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT

General on-sale — Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT

2027 Performance Dates

May 29–30

June 2, 4–5

July 9–10, 14, 16–17

Tickets are available via AXS or Black Promoters Collective.

For more on the announcement, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage: Brandy and Monica to Launch First-Ever Las Vegas Residency, THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY.





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