Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BEHOLD THE MAN Comes to the Horn Theatre Photo
BEHOLD THE MAN Comes to the Horn Theatre

Opera Las Vegas will kick off its 25th anniversary season with the world premiere of 'Behold The Man,' a contemporary comic opera based on the true 2012 story of Cecilia Giménez's botched restoration of the 'Ecce Homo' fresco in Borja, Spain. Learn more about the opera here!

Feature: Nathan Adelson Hospice to present 27th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors in Conc Photo
Feature: Nathan Adelson Hospice to present 27th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert

For almost 45 years, Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only nonprofit hospice in Nevada, has cared for people, regardless of their ability to pay. Talented doctors and first responders, along with providing exemplary health care, will perform for the organization’s 27th Annual Serenades of Life – Doctors in Concert inside Myron’s at The Smith Center on Sept. 8.

FNGRS CRSSD And Framework Announce Phase One Lineup For Debut Edition Of PROPER Las Vegas Photo
FNGRS CRSSD And Framework Announce Phase One Lineup For Debut Edition Of PROPER Las Vegas

Today, FNGRS CRSSD and Framework have announced the phase one lineup for the debut edition of PROPER Las Vegas, taking place at the iconic AREA15 on December 30th + 31st. This announcement comes on the heels of the brand's lineup reveal for PROPER NYE/NYD in San Diego, returning to Petco Park on December 31st and January 1st following a sold-out debut.

Chris Tucker Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in January Photo
Chris Tucker Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in January

Following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced today that he will return to the stage in the New Year for back-to-back performances Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m.

