Mentalist And Comedian Colin Cloud Extends Las Vegas Residency

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Award-winning mentalist Colin Cloud is extending his Las Vegas residency, Colin Cloud: Mastermind, at Harrah's Las Vegas. The extension will keep the mind-bending production on the Las Vegas Strip through 2030.



“Las Vegas has been an incredible home to me, and I'm genuinely thrilled to announce that Colin Cloud: Mastermind has been extended at Harrah's Las Vegas through 2030,” said Colin Cloud. “When I first arrived, I could never have imagined we'd get to this point. The audiences, the energy, and the reactions night after night have been extraordinary and I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who has come along, joined in, played along, and occasionally questioned their own sanity along the way.”



Cloud continued, “The best part of what I do is that no two nights are ever quite the same. I get to play with people's minds, challenge what they think is possible, and hopefully leave them with a few questions they weren't expecting to have. So, three more years in Las Vegas. More mind games, more impossible predictions, more questionable decisions, and hopefully a lot more people leaving the theatre wondering 'how on earth that just happened?!''



“Colin Cloud brings an energy and style to the stage that feels perfectly at home in Las Vegas,” said Amy Graca, Senior Vice President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “His ability to surprise, engage and entertain audiences night after night is exceptional, and we are incredibly proud to have him at Harrah's Las Vegas through 2030.”



Since its debut in 2024, Colin Cloud: Mastermind has blurred the lines between perception and reality with its distinctive combination of deduction, mentalism, and comedy. The show has received five-star reviews across all platforms, while taking audiences on an exploration into the depths of the human psyche, showcasing Colin's unparalleled abilities to deduce thoughts, influence decisions, and manipulate reality. Audience members become the stars of the show, as they are hypnotized by Cloud's charisma, wit, and intellect - resulting in absolute astonishment.



Produced in association with Voelkner Productions LLC, Colin Cloud: Mastermind brings together highlights from Cloud's celebrated career with new demonstrations created exclusively for Las Vegas audiences. Drawing on more than a decade of sold-out productions around the world, the show delivers an unforgettable evening of astonishing mentalism, audience participation and laugh-out-loud comedy.



Colin Cloud: Mastermind performs Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Harrah's Cabaret at Harrah's Las Vegas. Tickets are $54.99 plus tax and applicable fees for general admission or $64.99 plus applicable fees for VIP. All tickets are available for purchase online at ColinCloud.com, in-person at any Caesars Entertainment Box Offices, or by phone at 855-234-7469. Guests must be 10 years of age or older.



About Colin Cloud



Colin's one-of-a-kind performance, comprised of mentalism, comedy, and natural charisma, has led to him performing on stages around the world for more than 20 years. At eight years old, he discovered the legendary stories of Sherlock Holmes and began replicating the skills of the famed detective. Cloud went on to study Forensic Investigation in Glasgow at just 15 years old and has gone on to achieve hundreds of millions of views online and on TV shows worldwide. He's also the only mentalist in history to have performed on London's historic West End, Broadway in New York City, and most recently the Las Vegas Strip, where he has been the special guest alongside Shin Lim in his show 'LIMitless' at the Mirage.



Cloud has appeared on television and on stages around the world, including a semi-final run on season 12 of “America's Got Talent,” which has led to multiple subsequent guest appearances. He's also currently a finalist on “Britain's Got Talent 2024” and was the lead cast member in the “The Illusionists Live from Broadway.” In 2023, Cloud's show was named the critics' choice, 'Broadway Baby' award winner at the infamous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, out of 4,800 other shows. At the 2026 Edinburgh Festival, Cloud followed with the 'Spirit of the Fringe Award.'



His previous performances have seen him play a deadly game of hide and seek as he took the audiences onto the streets to hunt down the antidote for a potentially lethal snake bite, he solved Simon Cowell's murder live on NBC, left Prince William and Kate Middleton stunned in the London Palladium as part of the Royal Variety Performance, enlisted the help of David Hasselhoff to subliminally influence the judges during AGT: Champions in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and even got away with murder 30 nights in a row at the Edinburgh Festival in his show 'Colin Cloud: KILLS'.



In 2025, Cloud entertained the drivers and their teams on the Main Stage of the annual Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2025 and will be returning to the Paddock in 2026.

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