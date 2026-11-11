MYSTÈRE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Marks 15,000th Performance at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

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This past Friday, Mystère by Cirque du Soleil celebrated a historic milestone hitting 15,000 performances at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino since its opening on Christmas Day 1993. As the longest-running Cirque du Soleil show on the Strip, Mystère has captivated audiences for more than three decades with its mesmerizing blend of acrobatics and artistry.

For over 30 years, millions of guests from around the world have been transported into an extraordinary universe of imagination transcending time, place and possibility. After 15,000 performances, Mystère continues to immerse audiences in an otherworldly display of human feats, bringing the seemingly impossible to life.

World-renowned violin artist Lindsey Stirling was among those in attendance for the milestone performance, enjoying an unforgettable evening. Stirling was captivated by the classic production’s breathtaking acrobatics, whimsical original score and hilarious antics. After the show, the multitalented artist went backstage to meet the cast and posed for a photo to commemorate the significant milestone.

Mystère currently performs Friday – Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

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