My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
MYSTÈRE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Marks 15,000th Performance at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino
Lindsey Stirling attended the milestone performance of MYSTÈRE, which opened on the Strip in 1993.
This past Friday, Mystère by Cirque du Soleil celebrated a historic milestone hitting 15,000 performances at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino since its opening on Christmas Day 1993. As the longest-running Cirque du Soleil show on the Strip, Mystère has captivated audiences for more than three decades with its mesmerizing blend of acrobatics and artistry.
For over 30 years, millions of guests from around the world have been transported into an extraordinary universe of imagination transcending time, place and possibility. After 15,000 performances, Mystère continues to immerse audiences in an otherworldly display of human feats, bringing the seemingly impossible to life.
World-renowned violin artist Lindsey Stirling was among those in attendance for the milestone performance, enjoying an unforgettable evening. Stirling was captivated by the classic production’s breathtaking acrobatics, whimsical original score and hilarious antics. After the show, the multitalented artist went backstage to meet the cast and posed for a photo to commemorate the significant milestone.
Mystère currently performs Friday – Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
House of Magic
Delirious Comedy Club (9/01-12/31)
|
Don Barnhart - NFTG TOUR
Delirious Comedy Club (5/05-12/31)
|
The Book of Mormon
Venetian Resort and Hotel (11/04-11/15)
|
LIZZIE by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt
Salt Lake Acting Company (4/07-5/02)
|
Dead Man's Hat
Open-Door Playhouse (10/14-11/14)
|
All Motown
Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
|
The Unfixed
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)
|
Not Far from Nashville
Open-Door Playhouse (10/11-11/11)
|
Maggie & the Witch
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)
|
TSTMRKT: The Annual Christmas Pageant of Our Lady of the Passive Aggressive Christ
Vegas Theatre Company (12/13-12/13)