Legacy Theatre of Excellence to Honor Broadway Legend Ben Vereen at Grand Opening

The Legacy Theatre of Excellence will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, October 10, 2025, in the heart of the H.O.O.D (Helping Our Own Dreams) community. Founded by Torrey A. Russell, the theatre was created to provide a platform for aspiring artists from underrepresented communities while honoring the legacy of Broadway legend Ben Vereen.

The grand opening begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by members of the media, the Mayor of Las Vegas, and celebrity guests. The day will include a red carpet, live performances, a special tribute to Vereen, and an afternoon lunch with the Mayor. Guests will also have the opportunity to tour the new state-of-the-art facility.

Celebrations continue throughout the weekend, with a Legacy Outreach Day at Craig Ranch Park and a Family Day and Community Celebration on Sunday, October 12, at First African Methodist Episcopal Church. The public is invited to join in the festivities and witness the unveiling of this long-awaited theatre.

“Opening The Legacy Theatre of Excellence is a dream fulfilled—not just for Broadway In The H.O.O.D, but for the entire Las Vegas community,” said Founder Torrey Russell. “To celebrate this moment alongside Ben Vereen, whose artistry and legacy embody excellence, makes this occasion even more meaningful.”

Honoring Ben Vereen

The opening will serve as a tribute to Ben Vereen, whose five-decade career has left an indelible mark on Broadway. Vereen received a Tony Award nomination for Jesus Christ Superstar and won the 1973 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Pippin. His career includes roles in Hair, Wicked, Chicago, and numerous film and television credits, including The Gray House, Sneaky Pete, and B Positive. Vereen continues to perform nationally, with upcoming appearances in NYC’s Stand Up to Cancer concert and at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz in Las Vegas in January 2026.

About Legacy Theatre of Excellence

Broadway in the H.O.O.D. (Helping Our Own Dreams), headquartered in Las Vegas, is dedicated to positively impacting communities nationwide, especially youth ages 10–20 facing violence, gangs, and other challenges. With the opening of the Legacy Theatre of Excellence, Russell and his team aim to create a safe and inclusive space for artists to learn, grow, and thrive.

The Legacy Theatre of Excellence celebrates not only the contributions of Ben Vereen but also the power of representation, diversity, and community in the arts.

For tickets and more information, visit Broadwayinthehood.com.