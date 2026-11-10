Las Vegas Men's Chorus to Open Season 34 With Holiday Concert at UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall

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On December 19 at 7p.m. and December 20 at 2 p.m., The Las Vegas Men's Chorus (LVMC) will celebrate the kick off of Season 34 as they present Holiday extravaganza in “On With The Snow” at UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Now with two showtimes each concert: Saturday @ 7pm & Sunday @ 2pm.

LVMC was founded in 1993 by a small group of men who simply wanted to sing. Over the next 30+ years, the chorus found itself providing much more than music: a place to create and foster community and safe spaces through live performances. Social justice, inclusion, diversity, and equity are now at the forefront of LVMC's programming. From humble beginnings of 10 members and 30 patrons, they now boast 100+ active members and 3,000+ patrons in the audience annually at six fully-produced Mainstage Concerts with a free Community Concert Series benefiting 10,000+ more. Additionally, LVMC has been embraced globally via social media and has received over 40 million views in the past year.

Patrons describe attending an LVMC concert as “experiencing joy”. Ryan Duff, Artistic Director, often says “When you are part of something special, you are special”.

Tickets for “On With the Snow” start at $30.75 (inclusive of online fees) and are available at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office: online tickets can be accessed here and in-person at the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-6pm.

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