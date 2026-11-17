"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LUCY DARLING: BON VOYAGE, BORED TEACHERS, and More to Play Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center
Lucy Darling tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com, with all ticket prices including fees.
Three exciting 2027 shows have been added to the calendar for Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts: Lucy Darling: Bon Voyage on February 6; Bored Teachers “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour on May 8; and Stewart Copeland: The Police Deranged for Orchestra on May 29.
Tickets for Bored Teachers and Stewart Copeland are on sale. Tickets for Lucy Darling go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 AM.
Lucy Darling: Bon Voyage
February 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $52
After 18 months of sold-out touring across North America, award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix comes to Las Vegas as glamorous socialite Lucy Darling for a one-night-only evening of music, magic, comedy and mischief.
With more than 8 million followers across social media, Lucy Darling has grown from an experimental stage character into an international live entertainment phenomenon. Fans travel across North America to see Lucy, often returning multiple times and bringing friends and family into the devoted Darling community. Her signature blend of glamour, improvisation, magic and spontaneous audience interaction makes every performance entirely its own.
Bored Teachers “Is It Friday Yet?!” Comedy Tour
May 8, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
They’ve graded the papers, survived the staff meetings and lost their last ounce of patience … and now they’re taking it out onstage. Bored Teachers returns with new jokes, bigger laughs and the most relatable teacher comedy you’ll ever hear. For nearly a decade, Bored Teachers has been the No. 1 voice of teacher humor—racking up more than 1 billion views, amassing 10 million-plus followers and hosting the No. 1 teacher-comedy podcast on the planet.
Since 2022, the troupe has performed for more than 200,000 teachers worldwide, and sold-out 200-plus theaters across 49 states, five countries and three continents. This brand new “Is It Friday Yet?! Tour” is more than a comedy show – it’s the ultimate night of laughter and solidarity for anyone who’s ever worked in education, taught a lesson or just survived parent-teacher conferences.
Stewart Copeland: The Police Deranged for Orchestra
May 29, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $52
Stewart Copeland’s Police Deranged for Orchestra is a high-energy orchestral evening celebrating the work of legendary rock star and composer Stewart Copeland, focusing on the epic rise of his career in music that has spanned more than four decades. Copeland is a unique figure in world music: Renowned as the founder of The Police – a band that became a defining force in rock music from the 1980s to the present day – he is also a seasoned and prolific composer in opera, ballet and orchestral music.
This concert will burst with The Police’s biggest hits, including “Roxanne,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” and “Message in a Bottle.” Copeland, on drums, will be accompanied by three guest singers, a guest guitarist and a conductor-led orchestra in this unique concert experience.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.
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