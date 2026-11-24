"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Katy Monroe to Close 2026 Maxan Jazz Engagement With DIAMONDS AND MISTLETOE Holiday Performance
Monroe and Pappas will perform as the Demetrios & Monroe Duo, following her monthly run at the Las Vegas venue this year.
Las Vegas vocalist and entertainer Katy Monroe will close out her 2026 run at Maxan Jazz with Diamonds and Mistletoe, a special holiday performance on Saturday, December 19, at 7 p.m.
Joining Monroe is her musical director and keyboardist Demetrios Pappas, whose professional credits include working with Smokey Robinson. Performing as the Demetrios & Monroe Duo, the pair will bring their signature musical chemistry to an evening that celebrates the romance, warmth and glamour of the holiday season.
The performance marks the culmination of Monroe's 2026 monthly engagement at the Las Vegas jazz venue. Throughout the year, Monroe has brought her distinctive blend of old-Hollywood elegance and contemporary sophistication to the intimate listening room.
With Diamonds and Mistletoe, Monroe will put her own glamorous stamp on the festive season. Audiences can look forward to an evening of expressive vocals, sophisticated musicianship and cinematic charm.
Known for her sultry vocal style, powerhouse delivery and magnetic stage presence, Monroe draws inspiration from golden-age Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. Her performances celebrate the timeless allure of classic nightclub entertainment while reimagining glamour for contemporary audiences.
An internationally experienced entertainer, Monroe began singing professionally at the age of 16. She went on to perform aboard luxury cruise lines, eventually headlining her own show, Miss Monroe Xoxo, around the world. Her career also includes an appearance on The West Wing and numerous Las Vegas casino engagements. Her 2025 EP, Bad for You, is available on streaming platforms.
Diamonds and Mistletoe offers audiences one final opportunity in 2026 to experience Monroe at Maxan Jazz before the curtain falls on this year's engagement.
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