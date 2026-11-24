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Las Vegas vocalist and entertainer Katy Monroe will close out her 2026 run at Maxan Jazz with Diamonds and Mistletoe, a special holiday performance on Saturday, December 19, at 7 p.m.

Joining Monroe is her musical director and keyboardist Demetrios Pappas, whose professional credits include working with Smokey Robinson. Performing as the Demetrios & Monroe Duo, the pair will bring their signature musical chemistry to an evening that celebrates the romance, warmth and glamour of the holiday season.

The performance marks the culmination of Monroe's 2026 monthly engagement at the Las Vegas jazz venue. Throughout the year, Monroe has brought her distinctive blend of old-Hollywood elegance and contemporary sophistication to the intimate listening room.

With Diamonds and Mistletoe, Monroe will put her own glamorous stamp on the festive season. Audiences can look forward to an evening of expressive vocals, sophisticated musicianship and cinematic charm.

Known for her sultry vocal style, powerhouse delivery and magnetic stage presence, Monroe draws inspiration from golden-age Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. Her performances celebrate the timeless allure of classic nightclub entertainment while reimagining glamour for contemporary audiences.

An internationally experienced entertainer, Monroe began singing professionally at the age of 16. She went on to perform aboard luxury cruise lines, eventually headlining her own show, Miss Monroe Xoxo, around the world. Her career also includes an appearance on The West Wing and numerous Las Vegas casino engagements. Her 2025 EP, Bad for You, is available on streaming platforms.

Diamonds and Mistletoe offers audiences one final opportunity in 2026 to experience Monroe at Maxan Jazz before the curtain falls on this year's engagement.

The race is on for the Las Vegas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 48% 2 COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 31% 3 1776 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON Majestic Repertory Theatre 4% Best Play 1 CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY Notoriety 33% 2 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Las Vegas Little Theatre 29% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Las Vegas Little Theatre 21% 4 THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR The Asylum Theatre 13% 5 KASHTANKA Las Vegas East Community Center 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 71% 2 Majestic Repertory Theatre 10% 3 Las Vegas Little Theatre 8% 4 SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 23% 2 Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16% 3 MAX LEVY - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 15% 4 Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9% 5 Rich Benites - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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