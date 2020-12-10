Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Las Vegas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 62%

Megan Ahern (Las Vegas Academy of the Arts) 16%

Michael Luggering 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Millennium Dance Complex LV 41%

Move Performing Arts 29%

Dance Dynamics 26%

Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 31%

LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 26%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Summerlin Library Theater - 2020 12%

Best Theatre Staff

The Smith Center 47%

The Playhouse 27%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Camp Broadway (at The Smith Center) 54%

Move Performing Arts 33%

Broadway West Dance and Performing Arts Center - retired and closed 2019 13%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Signature Productions 46%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 28%

The Playhouse 27%

Dancer Of The Decade

Kelley Flaherty - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 48%

Ellie Karris - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 28%

Tara Palsha - VEGAS! THE SHOW - Saxe Theater - 2013 24%

Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 37%

Jamie Carvelli - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 15%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE - The Playhouse - 2019 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 43%

AVENUE Q - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2015 16%

ZOMBIE BURLESQUE - Saxe Theater - 2020 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AN ILIAD - The Playhouse - 2018 41%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 25%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - COCKROACH THEATRE COMPANY - 2013 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stan Judd - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 45%

Ron Lindblum - FALSETTOS - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2018 21%

ERIC KOGER - A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Signature Productions 27%

Poor Richard's Players 23%

Super Summer Theater 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Smith Center 41%

The Space Las Vegas 29%

Eat More Art 27%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

MONDAY'S DARK - The Space Las Vegas - 2020 42%

John Lloyd Young - The Space Las Vegad - 2020 37%

A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 21%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 27%

John Lloyd Young The Space Las Vegas - 2020 20%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 14%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Sarah O'Connell 53%

Richard Brusky 33%

David Sankuer 14%