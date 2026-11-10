John Crist to Perform One-Night Show at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

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Comedian John Crist announced 45 new dates, expanding on his successful John Crist Live! Tour. Kicking off at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the newly announced spring leg will include a one-night stop at the venue on Friday, March 12, 2027. Tickets for this performance go on sale on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Boasting more than 10 million online fans, Crist continues to build on the momentum of his nearly sold-out John Crist Live! Tour since kicking off in January 2026. Known for his sharp wit and clean, observational humor, the Georgia native finds laughs in the quirks of Southern life, family dynamics and pop culture, generating more than two billion video views across platforms. His recently launched, church-set mockumentary series Springfield First has generated nearly 50 million views this year alone, while his comedy-meets-pop culture podcast Net Positive has welcomed celebrity guests including Matt Rife, Sadie Robertson Huff, Dave Ramsey, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Tomlin, Tim Tebow and others.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: March 12, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT

Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and johncristcomedy.com/tour

For more information on this performance or to purchase tickets to see John Crist at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com. Fans can also visit johncristcomedy.com or follow Crist on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

About John Crist

Combining sharp wit, tactfully unhinged stand-up and viral sketches, comedian John Crist has become one of comedy's most distinctive voices. Known for his razor-sharp observations and relatable humor that pushes boundaries without crossing the line, Crist has built a devoted audience both online and onstage. His latest special, John Crist: Emotional Support, has surpassed 4.3 million views on YouTube alone. The Georgia native will continue bringing his signature comedy to audiences nationwide in 2027.

Crist has made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, SEC Network, College GameDay and more, and served as an on-the-street reporter for ABC's Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash.

About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers reflects the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2025, Encore Theater once again ranked No. 1 as Billboard's Top Venue under 2,000 capacity. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson. For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 23 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / John Crist



Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / John Crist

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