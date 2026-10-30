Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jerry Seinfeld to Launch Las Vegas Residency at Encore Theater
Performances will run February 11-13, 2027.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will launch his brand-new Las Vegas residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2027. Seinfeld will kick off the residency during Big Game Weekend, February 11-13, 2027, with additional performances scheduled for June and October 2027. Tickets for the first 12 shows go on sale to the public this Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.
Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what would become one of the most successful comedy series in television history: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmys, Golden Globes, and People's Choice Awards. It was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.
Seinfeld's latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children's book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.
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