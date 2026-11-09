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Jamie Lissow to Bring THE MARRIAGE MATERIAL COMEDY TOUR to Durango Casino & Resort

The show will take place on Saturday, May 29, 2027.

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Jamie Lissow to Bring THE MARRIAGE MATERIAL COMEDY TOUR to Durango Casino & Resort

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is bringing The Marriage Material Comedy Tour to the Agave Ballroom at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. Performing Saturday, May 29, 2027 at 8 p.m., tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Jamie Lissow is an actor and comedian who can currently be seen as a weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, GUTFELD! Prior to that, Jamie starred alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm MacDonald, and David Spade in the Netflix Original Series REAL ROB, in which he also served as co-writer and producer.

Jamie Has appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW, THE LATE LATE SHOW, LAST COMIC STANDING, and his DRY BAR COMEDY SPECIAL has racked up over 20 million views.

Most recently, Jamie can be seen in the feature DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP alongside Rob Schneider, John Cleese, and Michael Bublé. Next, Jamie is set to star in the feature THE ANIMAL 2 for Fox/Tubi. Jamie continues to headline stand-up comedy clubs across the country.

Jamie Lissow to Bring THE MARRIAGE MATERIAL COMEDY TOUR to Durango Casino & Resort Image

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