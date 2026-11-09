Jamie Lissow to Bring THE MARRIAGE MATERIAL COMEDY TOUR to Durango Casino & Resort

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is bringing The Marriage Material Comedy Tour to the Agave Ballroom at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. Performing Saturday, May 29, 2027 at 8 p.m., tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026 at 10 a.m.



Jamie Lissow is an actor and comedian who can currently be seen as a weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, GUTFELD! Prior to that, Jamie starred alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm MacDonald, and David Spade in the Netflix Original Series REAL ROB, in which he also served as co-writer and producer.



Jamie Has appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW, THE LATE LATE SHOW, LAST COMIC STANDING, and his DRY BAR COMEDY SPECIAL has racked up over 20 million views.



Most recently, Jamie can be seen in the feature DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP alongside Rob Schneider, John Cleese, and Michael Bublé. Next, Jamie is set to star in the feature THE ANIMAL 2 for Fox/Tubi. Jamie continues to headline stand-up comedy clubs across the country.



Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming