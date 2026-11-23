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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tonja Jones - ALL MOTOWN - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 26%

Seth Robichaux - TOO GLAM TO GIVE A DAMN! - Composer Room 16%

Creation Entertainment - A SALUTE TO BROADWAY - The Westin Lake Las Vegas 13%

Michael Sinatra - SINATRA LIVE - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 12%

Yailen Hernandez - QUEEN SELENA - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 9%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - JUKEBOX HERO - The Space 8%

Jeff Burkett - SIR ELTON - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 7%

EC Adams - MOTOWN BRUNCH - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 5%

Don Barnhart - DON BARNHART - NFTG TOUR - Delirious Comedy Club 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anastasia Weiss - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 42%

Teresa Isgriggs - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 35%

Luke Allen - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 15%

Rommel Pacson - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 5%

Tracey Correa - EURYDICE - A Public Fit 3%

yer productions and DykemanDonovan theater lab - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

HAYDEN MALIS - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 45%

ABBY STROOT - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 23%

Jason Bennett - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 17%

Teri Gering - LITTLE WOMEN - Signature Productions 7%

Gabbie Kenny - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%

SAVIE MOORE - NCT PRESENTS: GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS - Nevada Conservatory Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

KATE ST-PIERRE - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 36%

Nakaze Harris - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 28%

MARISSA MCCOY - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 17%

Troy Heard - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 8%

Courtney Sheets - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6%

Alec TerBerg - LITTLE WOMEN - Signature Productions 5%

Best Direction Of A Play

JOE HYNES - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Las Vegas Little Theatre 38%

Simone Skold - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 32%

Troy Heard - CLOWN BAR - Majestic Repertory Theatre 20%

JACOLE KITCHEN - NCT PRESENTS: GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS - Nevada Conservatory Theatre 10%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 39%

COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 38%

CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 11%

1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 8%

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 2%

DUCHESSES OF MOTOWN - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 1%

ALL MOTOWN - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 0%

KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 0%

MOTOWN BRUNCH - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 0%

AMERICA - THE SHOW - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

TAMAR GEIST - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 33%

Ryan Partridge - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 24%

Ginny Adams - COME FROM AWAY - Las Vegas Little Theatre 19%

Marcus Randolph - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 7%

JOSH O’BRIEN - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6%

Ginny Adams - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6%

Ginny Adams - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Las Vegas Little Theatre 3%

JONATHAN NICKENS - NCT PRESENTS: GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS - Nevada Conservatory Theatre 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

KYLER WILCOCK - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 39%

Dolly Coulter - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 33%

NANCY WEST - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 18%

Dolly Coulter - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 4%

Drew Wutke - A SALUTE TO BROADWAY - The Westin Lake Las Vegas 4%

Justine Kelly Ha - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 2%

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 48%

COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 31%

1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4%

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 4%

THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 2%

AMERICA - THE SHOW - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 23%

Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16%

MAX LEVY - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 15%

Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9%

Rich Benites - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6%

Camden Espino - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 5%

Chris Hermening - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 5%

Joey Derby - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 4%

JOE HYNES - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 4%

Monica Johns - COME FROM AWAY - Everybody Sings Productions 4%

Kelley Malloy - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 3%

Mary Beth Zentner - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 3%

MAX LEVY - JOEL RUUD - Gus Pappas 2%

Kameren Chase Neal - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 1%

joshua smith - AMERICA - THE SHOW - Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 0%

Best Performer In A Play

GLENN HEATH - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Las Vegas Little Theatre 34%

Jackie Lakoudis - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 24%

Gigi Guizado - THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR - The Asylum Theatre 11%

Chris Robinson - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Las Vegas Little Theatre 9%

Izeyah Portillo - THE SHARK IS BROKEN 9%

Justine Kelly Ha - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 4%

Destinee Ha - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 3%

Lilly Dragon - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 3%

Jackie Lakoudis - THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR - The Asylum Theatre 2%

Luoyi Pan - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 2%

Best Play

CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 33%

THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Las Vegas Little Theatre 29%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Las Vegas Little Theatre 21%

THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR - The Asylum Theatre 13%

KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

stan Judd - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 37%

Nakaze Harris - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 28%

CASSIE LENTZ - MCKNIGHT - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 18%

Jason Bennett - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 15%

DANIEL LY - NCT PRESENTS: GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS - Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katherine Gonzalez - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 46%

MARTIN ST-PIERRE - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 30%

Katherine Gonzalez - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16%

MARY ALICE DIRIENZO - NCT PRESENTS: GIANTS HAVE US IN THEIR BOOKS - Nevada Conservatory Theatre 4%

Lilly Dragon - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Abigail Jacobsen - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 17%

Amy Solomon - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 12%

Ceisley Jefferson - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9%

Brady Rotello - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 8%

Juliana Kelly - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 7%

Niki White - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 5%

Juliana Kelly - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 5%

David Lee - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 5%

Rowan Johns - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%

Luke Pool - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 4%

Nick Katopodis - NEWSIES - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 4%

Tiffany DeStefano - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 3%

GLENN HEATH - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 3%

Mary Beth Zentner - LITTLE WOMEN (Signature Productions) 2%

Jude García - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 2%

Ben Hensley - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 2%

James Doheny - COME FROM AWAY - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 2%

Ben Cano - BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON - Majestic Repertory Theatre 1%

Nico Portillo - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 1%

Damari Johnson - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 1%

Jasmine Rayne - 1776 - Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 0%

Kirill - KASHTANKA - Las Vegas East Community Center 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Keaton Johns - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 48%

Brandi Glass - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 23%

Ali Vesey - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 16%

Jaymes Mansfield - CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY - Notoriety 13%

Favorite Local Theatre

Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 71%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 10%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 8%

SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4%

Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3%

Las Vegas East Community Center 2%

Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel 1%

The race is on for the Las Vegas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 48% 2 COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 31% 3 1776 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON Majestic Repertory Theatre 4% Best Play 1 CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY Notoriety 33% 2 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Las Vegas Little Theatre 29% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Las Vegas Little Theatre 21% 4 THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR The Asylum Theatre 13% 5 KASHTANKA Las Vegas East Community Center 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 71% 2 Majestic Repertory Theatre 10% 3 Las Vegas Little Theatre 8% 4 SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 23% 2 Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16% 3 MAX LEVY - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 15% 4 Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9% 5 Rich Benites - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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