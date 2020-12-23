Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Las Vegas! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Las Vegas: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts 60%



16%

11%

Megan Ahern (Las Vegas Academy of the Arts)Michael Luggering

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Millennium Dance Complex LV 38%

Move Performing Arts 30%

Dance Dynamics 23%



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 28%

LIZZIE-THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 25%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Summerlin Library Theater - 2020 11%



Best Theatre Staff

The Smith Center 44%

The Playhouse 26%

Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Camp Broadway (at The Smith Center) 55%

Move Performing Arts 34%

Broadway West Dance and Performing Arts Center - retired and closed 2019 11%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Signature Productions 43%

Las Vegas Little Theatre 29%

The Playhouse 28%



Dancer Of The Decade

Kelley Flaherty - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 44%

Ellie Karris - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 30%

Tara Palsha - VEGAS! THE SHOW - Saxe Theater - 2013 26%



Performer Of The Decade

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 35%

Jamie Carvelli - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 14%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE - The Playhouse - 2019 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 38%

AVENUE Q - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2015 14%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lowden Theatre - LVA - 2020 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

AN ILIAD - The Playhouse - 2018 37%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 23%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Space Las Vegad - 2018 18%



Set Design Of The Decade

Stan Judd - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 46%

Ron Lindblum - FALSETTOS - Las Vegas Little Theatre - 2018 21%

ERIC KOGER - A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 19%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Signature Productions 26%

Poor Richard's Players 23%

Super Summer Theater 16%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Space Las Vegas 46%

Smith Center 31%

Eat More Art 21%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - The Space Las Vegad - 2020 53%

MONDAY'S DARK - The Space Las Vegas - 2020 34%

A STEADY RAIN - A PUBLIC FIT - 2020 14%



Vocalist Of The Decade

John Lloyd Young The Space Las Vegas - 2020 36%

Amanda Campos - WEST SIDE STORY - Signature Productions - 2019 20%

Amanda Kraft - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - The Playhouse - 2019 10%

