Feature: Tonya June Moore Brings Tarot, Bingo And Halloween Magic To Las Vegas

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Tarot, storytelling, Halloween costumes and a dance floor come together for Mystic Nights: Bingo, Boo & Boogie, a Halloween celebration featuring Tonya June Moore, Modern Mystic, on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Balkan Bar & Grill in Las Vegas.

The evening invites guests to experience Moore’s one-woman show, blending live tarot, storytelling, humor, and psychic connection in an intimate setting. This special Halloween edition adds an interactive twist, giving audience members the opportunity to play Tarot Bingo while enjoying an evening of entertainment, prizes, and dancing.

The experience begins with Moore’s signature blend of mysticism and storytelling. As she mentions tarot cards throughout the performance, audience members mark the corresponding cards on their bingo cards. Traditional bingo rules apply, including straight lines and diagonals, giving guests a chance to win prizes as the evening unfolds.

A Tarot Bingo card is included with each ticket, and additional cards will be available for those who want more opportunities to participate. Prizes include artisanal essential oils inspired by tarot cards, magical tarot sticker packs and other surprises.

The Halloween celebration continues after the show, when a DJ takes over and guests can dance into the night. Costumes are welcome but not required, allowing attendees to embrace the Halloween spirit in their own way.

Organizers say a full film crew will capture the evening, adding another dimension to the event. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks served by Balkan Bar & Grill.

Rather than a traditional stage performance, Mystic Nights: Bingo, Boo & Boogie combines live entertainment with audience participation and a social atmosphere. The result is an evening designed for those curious about tarot, fans of Halloween festivities and anyone looking for an unconventional way to celebrate the holiday.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, at Balkan Bar & Grill, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite B-26, Las Vegas. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for one person, $60 for two tickets, and $125 for a table of five. Advance reservations are encouraged, and attendees are asked to RSVP as soon as possible.

With tarot, bingo, storytelling, prizes and dancing all part of the evening, Mystic Nights: Bingo, Boo & Boogie offers a Halloween experience that brings together entertainment, a little mystery and plenty of opportunities to join the fun.

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