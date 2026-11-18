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The Asylum Theatre will bring an afternoon of original performance to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum on Sunday, Nov. 22, with Gifts of Gratitude: Reunion, a program celebrating connections among performing arts, visual art, and international creative communities. Presented from 3 to 5 p.m., the event is part of The Asylum Theatre's third annual Solo Play Day Festival, an international initiative connecting individual artists through original performances and creative exchange. Created by Sarah O'Connell, artistic director of The Asylum Theatre, the program features poetry, music and monodrama exploring themes of beauty, hope, gratitude and healing.

Sarah O'Connell,

artistic director

The Asylum Theatre

The performance takes place among the museum's collection of paintings, sculpture and other works, creating an intimate setting for an afternoon of artistic exploration. The event is presented in partnership with the Ukraine-based WEST Association, an international artistic collaboration that connects theater artists through original productions, staged readings, workshops, tours, and virtual exchanges. WEST was established by The Asylum Theatre and Ukraine's ProEnglish Theatre following Russia's 2022 attack on Kyiv. The partnership grew from a shared commitment to artistic freedom and the belief that theater can provide connection, encouragement and support during challenging times. The organization has championed dozens of original projects and continues to host monthly international Theatre Club meetings. Now in its third year, the Solo Play Day Festival is presented simultaneously in multiple countries through the WEST Association. The festival provides individual artists with opportunities to share original work while building relationships among international theater communities.

For O'Connell, returning to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum carries particular significance. The Asylum Theatre has presented numerous theater and poetry events at the museum, and O'Connell has expressed admiration for Rita Deanin Abbey's artistic legacy, describing her as one of the most prolific visual artists she has encountered.

O'Connell's own artistic background reflects an international perspective. Before relocating to Nevada, she earned a master's degree in directing in the United Kingdom and worked on original opera at American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

In 2002, opportunities in the entertainment lighting industry brought O'Connell and her partner to Las Vegas, where they relocated their company, Axislights Inc., from the Bay Area. While establishing their business in Southern Nevada, O'Connell continued pursuing her goal of creating a theater company focused on developing new plays internationally.

She discovered The Asylum Theatre at a grant-writing workshop and volunteered to assist with a staged reading starring company founder Maggie Winn-Jones. Following that experience, Winn-Jones and her husband, acclaimed director Davey Marlin-Jones, invited O'Connell to become the organization's artistic director.

Through Gifts of Gratitude: Reunion, O'Connell continues her commitment to original storytelling and international artistic exchange. The program brings together different creative disciplines while highlighting how performance and visual art can inspire meaningful connections.

Following the performance, guests are invited to enjoy a reception and celebratory sparkling toast among the museum's gallery collections.

Located on a 10-acre campus in northwest Las Vegas, the 10,500-square-foot Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum celebrates the life and work of the visionary artist. Its collection encompasses abstract expressionist paintings, monumental stained-glass creations, sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals and enamels. Influenced by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest, Abbey developed an expansive artistic legacy that continues to be shared through the museum.

Gifts of Gratitude: Reunion offers audiences a chance to experience the museum in a new way while supporting a theater organization committed to artistic exploration, creative resilience, and international collaboration.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is located at 5850 N. Park St. in Las Vegas and is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gifts of Gratitude: Reunion, presented by The Asylum Theatre as part of its third annual Solo Play Day Festival, takes place Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. Please note that the museum will be closed to the general public for the entire day to accommodate this private, ticketed event. For additional information, visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org or follow the museum on Instagram and Facebook

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