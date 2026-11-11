Feature: RITA DEANIN ABBEY ART MUSEUM PRESENTS EL CAMINO: A MUSICAL JOURNEY NOV. 14

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum continues its signature RDA Performs concert series with its second season. Titled “Movement,” the 2026–27 season explores the ways music connects the body and spirit through cinema, culture, storytelling, song, theater and dance. The next performance, “El Camino: A Musical Journey,” takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, offering a musical exploration of Latin America. Inspired by the idea of the road, the concert follows a vibrant musical journey through tango, windswept landscapes and kaleidoscopic sound worlds. The program explores movement through rhythm, memory, place and cultural imagination.

Curated by Dr. Alexandria Le, artistic director of RDA Performs and an internationally award-winning concert pianist, the series features four intimate performances on select Saturdays through April, with concerts running from 5 to 7 p.m. Limited to just 75 seats per performance, the series offers audiences an opportunity to experience exceptional musicianship in the distinctive surroundings of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. Each performance concludes with a reception featuring light refreshments and a celebratory champagne toast.

“We are elated to bring back RDA Performs for its second season,” said Lucy Formato, director of special events and public programming at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. “The brilliant mind and talent of Alexandria Le is undeniable, and we are honored to take part in this collaboration together. Each concert is uniquely designed to beautifully intertwine into the next within the series, taking guests on a one-of-a-kind journey through song and movement.”

Internationally renowned classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo leads the performance, joined by special guest artists Christina Castellanos, principal flutist of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and a returning RDA Performs favorite, and Ráyo Furuta, whom Informador de Guadalajara praised as “the rockstar of the flute.”

“I’m especially thrilled to welcome audiences to this second season,” said Le. “Judging by the response of our first season’s concertgoers, this concert series has exceeded all expectations—from virtuosic artists delivering spellbinding performances just feet from the audience, to thoughtfully crafted programs and the extraordinary artwork surrounding us. Guests are captivated from the moment they step through the front door.”

As a Las Vegas native, Le said she is particularly proud to contribute to the museum's musical life, where the setting allows her to curate programs at the highest artistic level.

Le's career as a concert pianist and arts leader includes performances at Carnegie Hall and international festivals. In addition to serving as artistic director of RDA Performs, she founded Notes with a Purpose, an initiative dedicated to creating meaningful musical experiences while championing music's ability to inspire, connect and transform communities. Her curatorial approach blends elegance, intimacy, and innovation, creating opportunities for audiences to experience accomplished musicians in an intimate setting.

The museum itself provides a distinctive backdrop for the series. Situated on a serene 10-acre campus, the 10,500-square-foot Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum celebrates the artistic legacy of visionary artist Rita Deanin Abbey. Deeply influenced by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest, her work encompasses abstract expressionist paintings, monumental stained-glass installations, sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels, and more.

For the Nov. 14 concert, the museum will be closed to the general public for the day to accommodate the private event. General admission tickets are available, while VIP tickets offer priority seating and an enhanced experience. VIP benefits include a pre-concert reception with light bites and refreshments, opportunities to meet Le and featured artists, and select insider experiences associated with the concert. Depending on availability, these may include artist instrument demonstrations, pre-concert notes and insights from Le and the performers, a curated behind-the-scenes museum experience, and additional opportunities for artist engagement. Season passes for the remaining concerts have also been discounted. In addition to the benefits included with an individual VIP ticket, season pass holders receive an invitation to an exclusive concert for members of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, follow the museum on Instagram or Facebook and visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone