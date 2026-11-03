Feature: NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE MAKES U.S. PREMIERE ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIP AT MGM GRAND

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Las Vegas has a new reason to believe in the impossible. NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, the theatrical spectacular inspired by Lionsgate's blockbuster film franchise, officially made its U.S. premiere at the MGM Grand Theater, bringing four internationally acclaimed illusionists together for a high-stakes showcase of daring escapes, extraordinary sleight of hand and mind-bending magic.

Produced by the creative team behind the internationally successful The Illusionists, in collaboration with Lionsgate, the production brings the spirit of the films' legendary Four Horsemen to the live stage. The Las Vegas cast features Italian escape artist Andrew Basso, Canadian illusionist Gabriella Lester, American magician Adam Trent and French illusion creator Enzo Weyne.

Combining individual specialties with large-scale theatrical illusions, cutting-edge technology and unexpected twists, the production transforms the mystery and spectacle of the film franchise into an immersive live entertainment experience. The result is a show designed to keep audiences guessing about what is real, what is illusion and what might happen next.

With thousands of combined performances across hundreds of cities, including sold-out engagements on Broadway and in Las Vegas, the four performers bring international experience and distinctly different approaches to the art of magic. A rotating roster of special guest performers will also join the production throughout its Las Vegas engagement.

Meet the Four Horsemen

Andrew Basso

photo credit Ken Leanfore

Andrew Basso (Italy)

Known for his daring, death-defying performances, Andrew Basso has earned international recognition for his escape artistry. He became the first and youngest Italian to win the World Escape Championship, establishing himself as one of the world's leading escape artists. His performances push the boundaries of suspense and physical endurance.

Gabriella Lester (Canada)

At just 22, Gabriella Lester is the youngest and only female member of the Las Vegas Horsemen. A gifted performer with quick wit and remarkable technical ability, Lester mastered Houdini's upside-down straightjacket escape at 14. Her charisma and fearless execution bring a fresh perspective to the ensemble.

Adam Trent (USA)

Blending traditional magic with modern technology, Adam Trent has become a leading figure in contemporary illusion. Known for his deceptive sleight of hand and innovative approach to performance, Trent has successfully translated his talents from the stage to television and social media, connecting with audiences across multiple platforms.

Enzo Weyne (France)

Specializing in large-scale illusions, Enzo Weyne is known for creating technically groundbreaking spectacles that combine artistic vision and engineering. His work expands the possibilities of stage magic through ambitious concepts and visually stunning illusions.

Magic on a Grand Scale

Together, the four performers bring thousands of combined performances and experience entertaining audiences in hundreds of cities. Their backgrounds include sold-out theatrical residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas, making them an international collection of talent assembled for a production designed specifically to captivate live audiences. Beyond the featured quartet, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will also welcome a rotating roster of special guest performers throughout its Las Vegas engagement, adding new surprises to the production.

The show's arrival adds another high-profile theatrical experience to Las Vegas' entertainment landscape, where audiences can experience the excitement of live illusion in an intimate theater setting while witnessing performances that challenge perception and imagination.

Whether it's an impossible escape, a seemingly inexplicable disappearance, or an illusion on an extraordinary scale, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE invites audiences into a world where nothing is quite what it appears to be.

Presented by Live Nation Entertainment. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook and Instagram. MGM Grand is operated by MGM Resorts International. For more information and reservations, visit mgmgrand.com, call toll-free at (877) 880-0880, and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com for shows through January 5, 2027. For the full show schedule and more information, visit nowyouseemelive.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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