Feature: MJ LIVE MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE SHOW OPENS AT SAXE THEATER ON THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Las Vegas audiences will have a new opportunity to experience the music, dance moves and legendary performances of the King of Pop. MJ LIVE, one of the city's longest-running Michael Jackson tribute productions, has opened at the Saxe Theater inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Celebrating more than a decade on the Las Vegas Strip, the high-energy production brings Michael Jackson's greatest hits to life with tribute artists, dynamic choreography, a live band and dazzling stage effects.

Since its Las Vegas debut in 2013, MJ LIVE has entertained millions of guests worldwide with a musical celebration of Jackson's extraordinary career. The production recreates the excitement of his legendary concerts, incorporating signature dance moves, including the iconic moonwalk, and memorable performances inspired by the artist's unmistakable style.

"Having MJ LIVE join other Red Mercury shows in David Saxe's theaters inside Miracle Mile Shops marks an exciting next chapter, creating a unified entertainment destination that enhances the guest experience, streamlines operations, and provides a strong foundation for future growth," said Dick Feeney, producer and owner of TRP Entertainment. "We're excited to welcome both longtime fans and new audiences to its new home this fall."

The show features a lineup of Jackson's best-known hits, including "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Bad" and "Thriller." Audiences can also enjoy a special Jackson 5 segment celebrating the early years of Jackson's musical career with favorites such as "I'll Be There," "I Want You Back" and "ABC."

A live band, talented dancers, elaborate lighting and visual effects help recreate the energy of Jackson's celebrated performances. Tribute artists capture his distinctive vocals, signature style and choreography, delivering a concert experience that celebrates the music and artistry that made him one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

"We are very excited to have MJ LIVE join our prestigious lineup of shows (Vegas The Show, The Jets, and Eddie Griffin) and can't wait to experience the Michael mania," said David Saxe.

The move to Saxe Theater adds another established production to Miracle Mile Shops' entertainment lineup, giving visitors and locals another option for live entertainment in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Produced by entertainment veterans Darin Feinstein and Dick Feeney of TRP Entertainment, MJ LIVE has built a reputation as one of Las Vegas' most enduring tribute productions. The show honors Jackson's musical legacy while introducing new generations of audiences to the songs and performances that continue to resonate worldwide.

MJ LIVE performs seven days a week at 7 p.m. at Saxe Theater, located inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets are available for guests ages 5 and older. For additional information, visit MJLiveShow.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone