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The holiday season takes center stage as the Las Vegas Philharmonic prepares to present two special performances celebrating the season's music, traditions, and spirit. Following an exciting launch to its 2026 classical season, the orchestra welcomes audiences to experience Handel’s timeless masterpiece Messiah on Nov. 21, followed by the return of the newly reimagined A Very Vegas Christmas Dec. 5-6.

Led by Music Director and Conductor Rei Hotoda, both concerts offer distinct musical experiences while bringing together exceptional vocalists, local performing groups and guest artists for memorable holiday celebrations at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center.

Although the programs approach the season from different musical perspectives, Hotoda sees both as opportunities to honor tradition while offering audiences something meaningful and fresh.

“As conductors, one of our greatest privileges is the opportunity to bring our own artistic perspective to the music we perform, whether it's an iconic masterpiece like Handel's Messiah or any other work in the orchestral repertoire. For me, that begins with honoring the composer's intentions and the traditions that have made a work so meaningful across generations, while also finding opportunities to bring something fresh and personal to each performance,” said Hotoda.

The first celebration begins Nov. 21 with Handel’s Messiah, one of the most beloved works in the classical repertoire. Known for its powerful choruses, expressive arias and enduring message, the oratorio tells the story of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Its magnificent musical passages, including the celebrated “Hallelujah” chorus, have made it a treasured part of holiday traditions worldwide.

The performance features a distinguished lineup of guest vocalists, including soprano Cecilia Violetta López, mezzo-soprano Laurel Semerdjian, tenor Norman Shankle and baritone Tim LeFebvre. The UNLV Community Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Stephanie Council, joins the Philharmonic, adding the richness and scale of a community chorus to this extraordinary musical presentation.

The celebration continues in December with A Very Vegas Christmas, a beloved local holiday tradition receiving a newly reimagined presentation under Hotoda’s direction. Blending seasonal favorites with the distinctive entertainment spirit of Las Vegas, the concert brings together an impressive collection of vocalists and local performing artists.

The lineup includes vocalists Travis Cloer, Michelle Johnson, Jonathan Karrant, Naomi Mauro and Ellie Smith, offering audiences a festive musical experience filled with holiday favorites and seasonal cheer. The Southern Nevada Homeschool Performing Arts Choir also joins the celebration, highlighting the talents of young performers from the community.

Adding a touch of classical holiday magic, Nevada Ballet Theatre will perform an excerpt from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, featuring the beloved “Waltz of the Flowers.” The performance showcases NBT Company Artists Rebecca Haftl, Selena Knowlton, Jessica Ousterhout and Mackenna Pieper, staged by Krista Baker. The ballet presentation brings another artistic dimension to the concert, combining orchestral music and dance in one holiday celebration.

Together, the two programs reflect the Philharmonic’s commitment to presenting music that connects audiences with both celebrated classical traditions and Southern Nevada's vibrant performing arts community.

Celebrating its 28th season in 2026, the Las Vegas Philharmonic remains a cultural leader in one of the nation's most dynamic cities. Led by Hotoda, the orchestra strives to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music through performances, educational opportunities and community engagement. Its 74 professional musicians bring depth and variety to each season, sharing the Reynolds Hall stage with local talents and nationally and internationally recognized guest artists.

Beyond the concert hall, the organization extends its mission through music education initiatives, the Youth Concert Series and community programs that connect students and families with the performing arts. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Philharmonic relies on the generosity of individuals and corporate supporters to make its artistic, educational and community programs possible.

Whether experiencing the emotional power of Handel’s Messiah or enjoying the festive entertainment of A Very Vegas Christmas, audiences have two opportunities to celebrate the season through music, dance and the extraordinary talents of the Las Vegas performing arts community.

Handel’s Messiah takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m., a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. and the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. A Very Vegas Christmas will be presented Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Both concerts take place at The Smith Center, located at 361 Symphony Park Ave. To learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438. Follow the Las Vegas Philharmonic on facebook.com/lasvegasphilharmonic and on Instagram @lvphil.

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