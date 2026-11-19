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The music and legacy of George Michael will be celebrated in Las Vegas with Faith & Freedom: The Ultimate George Michael Tribute, coming to the Orleans Showroom on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m.

Presented by SPR, the production pays tribute to the internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter whose distinctive voice, musical talent and unmistakable style helped define generations of pop music.

George Michael Reborn, an electrifying tribute to the late George Michael and Wham!, brings the energy, passion and unmistakable sound of the pop superstar's 1980s and 1990s performances to the stage. Robert Bartko delivers live vocals with no lip-syncing, capturing Michael's vocal range, signature style and dynamic stage presence. From getting audiences on their feet dancing to "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" to earning standing ovations with "Careless Whisper," Robert keeps fans engaged through crowd interaction, impressive dance moves and charismatic performance. His spot-on look and remarkable vocal resemblance make this tribute an experience that leaves audiences cheering for an encore.

Robert is a lifelong fan of George Michael and Wham! whose connection to the legendary performer began during his early high school years. Friends and classmates began noticing an uncanny resemblance between Robert and Michael. A singer in his school's drama club, Robert also discovered that his voice remarkably resembled the pop superstar's.

Over the years, Robert developed his ability to recreate Michael's signature vocal stylings and dance moves, building a tribute around the artist who had inspired him. Robert went on to establish a successful career as a solo recording artist and producer. After his musical idol's passing, Robert began dedicating his talents to honoring Michael through an electrifying live tribute show. The production features an extensive wardrobe inspired by George Michael's iconic looks, signature dance moves and live vocals. Emphasizing an authentic performance, the show features no lip-syncing. Robert has entertained audiences at clubs, concerts, private and corporate events, festivals and tribute productions throughout the country. His performances have also included a recent sold-out appearance at the famed House of Blues.

From George Michael's breakthrough success with Wham! to his celebrated solo career, his artistry, passion and influence continue to connect with audiences. His catalog includes enduring hits such as "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Freedom! '90," "Father Figure" and "One More Try," songs that remain an important part of pop music history.

Faith & Freedom celebrates the elements that made George Michael an unforgettable performer, bringing together music, style and passion in a tribute to his remarkable legacy. The production's promotional theme, "Freedom Lives On," reflects the lasting impact of an artist whose music continues to inspire longtime fans and new generations of listeners.

With the message "All We Have Is Now," the production invites audiences to celebrate the memories, music and artistry of George Michael through a live entertainment experience.

Celebrate George Michael's music and legacy with Faith & Freedom: The Ultimate George Michael Tribute on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Orleans Showroom inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Presented by SPR, the tribute promises an evening honoring the iconic singer’s unforgettable hits, signature style and enduring influence on pop music, offering fans a chance to relive the songs and memories that made George Michael a musical legend.

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