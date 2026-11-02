Feature: Dam Short Film Society to Hold Nevada Filmmaker Showcase Fundraiser Nov. 18

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The Dam Short Film Society is bringing independent filmmaking back to an iconic local landmark with its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 18, featuring a Nevada Filmmaker Showcase of 14 short films selected from the festival’s 23-year history.

The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m. at the Boulder Dam Hotel, featuring light bites and drinks, followed by a 90-minute film screening at 7 p.m. at the recently remodeled Boulder City Theater. The event gives audiences a chance to experience the creativity of Nevada filmmakers while supporting the Dam Short Film Festival and its return to a venue that played a significant role in its history.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back in the theatre this year,” said Ken Cioe, director of operations for the Dam Short Film Society. “The peak of the DSFF was during the years in the Boulder Theatre, so we couldn’t be more excited to be coming home.”

Cioe said the organization is grateful to Desi and Anna for working with the festival to make the fundraiser in Boulder City possible. The theater’s return to the festival lineup represents an opportunity to reconnect with the community and build on the event’s legacy in the historic venue.

For this year's showcase, Cioe and Art Director Mat Stowell revisited films submitted by Nevada-based filmmakers over the past decade or so, selecting 14 works that represent the breadth of local talent and the distinctive storytelling that has helped define the festival.

“Mat Stowell [Art Director] and I went back over the selected Nevada Filmmaker films over the past 10 to 12 years and sought out films that best represented the talent of the local filmmaker and the stories that best represent what has made the Dam Short Film Festival so popular for the past 23 years,” Cioe said.

Photo by Vivian Martin

Nevada filmmakers have played an important role in the festival since its inception, contributing films that demonstrate the range of perspectives, ideas and creative approaches found throughout the state’s independent film community. By bringing these works together for one evening, the showcase gives audiences a concentrated look at the filmmakers and stories that have helped shape the festival over the years.

The fundraiser also serves a practical purpose as the Dam Short Film Festival works to expand its presence at the Boulder City Theater. While returning to the historic venue creates opportunities for growth, it also brings additional expenses that the organization must address.

“Being able to hold the festival in the Boulder Theatre gives us the opportunity to grow the festival back to its peak prior to the pandemic,” Cioe said. “However, holding the festival in the Boulder Theatre comes with additional costs.”

He added that proceeds from the annual fundraiser help cover those venue expenses and support the festival's ability to bring independent films to audiences in a traditional theater setting. The event also introduces the organization to people who may not have attended the festival before.

“Without the revenue from our annual fundraiser, we would not be able to bring this awesome festival back to this iconic venue,” Cioe said. “In addition to helping cover the cost of the venue, our annual fundraiser helps bring awareness of the festival to new audiences.”

The Dam Short Film Festival provides a platform for independent filmmakers to share their work, connect with audiences and introduce new stories to the community. Historic venues such as the Boulder City Theater are an important part of that experience, giving films a communal setting where audiences can appreciate the visual and sound elements of filmmaking on the big screen.

Cioe emphasized that film festivals and theaters can be especially valuable for young and aspiring filmmakers seeking opportunities to present their work and develop their creative voices.

“Venues such as the Boulder Theatre and festivals such as the Dam Short Film Festival give young and aspiring filmmakers an outlet to showcase their creativity and talents,” he said.

For those unfamiliar with the festival, the Nevada Filmmaker Showcase offers an accessible introduction to its programming and the filmmakers who have contributed to its history. Returning attendees can also revisit the spirit of the event through a selection of films that celebrate Nevada’s independent filmmaking community.

The Dam Short Film Society fundraiser and Nevada Filmmaker Showcase takes place Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception featuring light bites and drinks at the Boulder Dam Hotel, followed by a 7 p.m. screening at the Boulder City Theater. The 90-minute program features 14 short films by Nevada-based filmmakers. For additional information about the fundraiser, ticket availability and the upcoming Dam Short Film Festival, visit damshortfilm.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram @damshortfilm.

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