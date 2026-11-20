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Holiday lights, nostalgic movie moments and a little pop-star sparkle are taking center stage at Glittering Lights, Las Vegas’ beloved holiday drive-through attraction, returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This year, music fans have an extra reason to tune in as pop icon Debbie Gibson brings her holiday spirit to the experience with her new single, “Lit Up,” featured on the attraction’s Ho Ho Radio.

Produced by Sunny 106.5 FM, Ho Ho Radio will play Gibson’s latest holiday release from her new album, Winterlicious D’Luxe. The singer-songwriter has also recorded a special holiday message exclusively for Glittering Lights guests, adding a personal touch to the seasonal soundtrack. The addition gives visitors an opportunity to enjoy Gibson’s music while cruising through millions of twinkling lights and larger-than-life holiday displays. Guests can tune their car radios to Ho Ho Radio, sing along to seasonal favorites, and enjoy a festive soundtrack that adds another layer of entertainment to the annual attraction. Ho Ho Radio is sponsored by Loyalty Plumbing & Air. Gibson, whose career includes the enduring pop hits “Only in My Dreams,” “Shake Your Love” and “Lost in Your Eyes,” adds a contemporary holiday highlight to an attraction that celebrates both timeless traditions and popular entertainment.

Lights, Camera, Holiday Magic: Tribute to the Movies Expands

Movie lovers also have more to look forward to this season as Glittering Lights expands its popular Tribute to the Movies section with illuminated scenes inspired by two familiar films: Gremlins and Miracle on 24th Street. The new additions join the existing movie-inspired displays, transforming memorable cinematic moments into larger-than-life holiday light installations. The expanded collection blends Hollywood nostalgia with the spectacle of millions of lights, giving guests another reason to keep their eyes open as they travel the three-mile route. The inclusion of Gremlins brings a playful nod to the 1984 holiday-set fantasy comedy, while Miracle on 24th Street adds another movie-inspired scene to the attraction's celebration of Christmas on the big screen.

Together, the new displays reinforce the connection between holiday entertainment and the movies that have become part of the season's popular culture.

The 12 Days of Christmas Gets a Quarter-Mile Makeover

One of Glittering Lights' most popular attractions is also receiving a major upgrade. The 12 Days of Christmas display has expanded to an impressive quarter-mile stretch, bringing the classic holiday Carol To life through illuminated scenes and familiar Christmas characters. Adding to the North Pole atmosphere, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his sweetheart, Clarice, will make special appearances along the route.

The expanded presentation promises an extended visual journey through one of Christmas' most recognizable songs, giving families a chance to experience the beloved holiday tradition in lights.

Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

Beyond the holiday entertainment, Glittering Lights is expanding its patriotic displays to mark America's 250th anniversary. The attraction will also host two special evenings dedicated to honoring the men and women who serve the country. The expanded celebration adds a meaningful community component to an experience that brings together holiday traditions, entertainment and local philanthropy.

A Las Vegas Holiday Tradition

For more than two decades, Glittering Lights has welcomed Southern Nevada residents and visitors to celebrate the holidays at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The attraction features more than 6 million LED lights woven throughout a three-mile course, creating a festive destination for families, friends and holiday visitors.

Presented by The Richard Harris Law Firm, the annual spectacle continues its commitment to giving back to the community. A portion of every ticket sold benefits Speedway Children's Charities, supporting local charitable causes and children in need. Whether guests come for the dazzling light displays, Debbie Gibson's holiday soundtrack, movie-inspired scenes or the expanded Christmas traditions, Glittering Lights offers an opportunity to make new seasonal memories without leaving the comfort of their vehicles.

Glittering Lights runs nightly, rain or shine, through Jan. 3, 2027, beginning at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, located at 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd. More information is available at glitteringlights.vegas and follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and TikTok

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