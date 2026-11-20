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Hollywood's most unconventional problem-solver is back. Brad Pitt reprises his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a new crime comedy-drama directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino. The highly anticipated film arrives in Las Vegas theaters Nov. 25 for an exclusive two-week IMAX engagement before debuting on Netflix Dec. 23.

A standalone sequel and spin-off to Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the new story transports audiences to Los Angeles in 1977, eight years after the events of the original film. Cliff Booth has moved beyond his days as a Hollywood stuntman and become a studio fixer, using his unconventional skills to handle problems Hollywood's powerful personalities would rather keep out of the headlines.

But a new assignment brings another round of trouble.

When Cliff receives a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), acting on behalf of her client, television megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), he finds himself drawn into a world of Hollywood ambition, questionable characters and criminal activity. Peters is known for performing his own stunts, while his wife, Toni (Carla Gugino), and former professional football player turned actor Roderick "Hot Rod" Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) add to the colorful cast of characters surrounding the unfolding drama.

The story also introduces the mysterious Verdusco brothers, played by Matt Groove and JB Tadena, whose criminal activities bring additional complications. Murder, blackmail, theft and extortion become part of the landscape as Cliff navigates the darker side of the entertainment industry.

The ensemble cast includes Peter Weller, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian. Timothy Olyphant also returns as Western actor James Stacy.

Behind the camera, the film brings together two major Hollywood talents. Fincher reunites with Pitt, marking another collaboration following Seven (1995), Fight Club (1999) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). Tarantino returns to the world he created in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, contributing a screenplay that shifts the story into a new decade and a different chapter of Cliff Booth's life.

The project came together after Netflix acquired Tarantino's screenplay in April 2025. Pitt approached Fincher about directing, and casting began the following month. Principal photography took place in Los Angeles between July 2025 and January 2026.

The film's IMAX release marks a notable first for Netflix, which is bringing the production to the large-format theatrical experience for a limited two-week engagement before its streaming premiere.

IMAX theaters elevate the moviegoing experience with premium amenities designed to immerse audiences in the action. Featuring advanced projection systems, including dual-laser and 70mm technology at select locations, IMAX delivers enhanced image clarity, vivid colors and exceptional detail. Its massive screens, often featuring a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, create a more expansive, immersive visual experience, complemented by state-of-the-art sound systems that provide crystal-clear audio and powerful acoustics. Brenden Theatres at the Palms Las Vegas also offers luxury seating with plush loungers, reclining seats, and pull-down trays, letting moviegoers enjoy blockbuster films in comfort while experiencing cinema on a larger scale.

For Las Vegas moviegoers, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will screen at Brenden Theatres at the Palms Las Vegas and AMC Town Square beginning Nov. 25. Audiences can catch Cliff Booth's return on the big screen before the film arrives on Netflix on Dec. 23.

The race is on for the Las Vegas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 49% 2 COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 31% 3 1776 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON Majestic Repertory Theatre 4% Best Play 1 CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY Notoriety 33% 2 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Las Vegas Little Theatre 29% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Las Vegas Little Theatre 21% 4 THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR The Asylum Theatre 13% 5 KASHTANKA Las Vegas East Community Center 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 72% 2 Majestic Repertory Theatre 10% 3 Las Vegas Little Theatre 8% 4 SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 21% 2 Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 15% 3 MAX LEVY - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 14% 4 Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9% 5 Juliana Kelly - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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