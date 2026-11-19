"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Feature: ‘ALEX, LELAND & FRIENDS: A LULLABY BENEFIT’ SUPPORTS NOTES WITH A PURPOSE’S LULLABY PROJECT ON NOV. 21
Concert features Alexandria Le, Leland Kantas and special guests, bringing songs on a donation basis.
The Green Valley Presbyterian Church Concert Series brings music and community together for Alex, Leland & Friends: A Lullaby Benefit, a special one-night concert on Nov. 21 supporting Notes with a Purpose’s Lullaby Project – Southern Nevada.
Pianists Alexandria Le and Leland Kantas serve as hosts and curators for the evening, joining an ensemble of friends and Notes with a Purpose Teaching Artists for a musical celebration spanning genres, generations and styles. The program features a diverse selection of music, from the compositions of George Gershwin to the soulful sounds of Stevie Wonder, as well as “Beautiful City” from Godspell and a duet of “The Prayer.”
The evening also features musical gems, including original songs by Billboard chart-topping country artist Michael Peterson, offering audiences an eclectic lineup of performances and collaborations. Other performers include Jose “Pepe” Jimenez, Isabella Ivy, Tianna Lewis, B. Rose, Ryan Perez-Carrillo, Gary Fowler, David Warner, Chris Davis and Jolene Wrightson.
Beyond the music, the concert supports a meaningful mission. Notes with a Purpose’s Lullaby Project – Southern Nevada pairs parents and caregivers with professional musicians to create and record personalized lullabies for their children. The program gives families the opportunity to turn their stories, hopes, love and emotions into original songs that can become treasured keepsakes throughout a child’s life.
Every donation collected at the door directly benefits the Lullaby Project – Southern Nevada, helping bring the program’s music-making experience to more families. Admission is free, with a suggested free-will offering and guests are encouraged to give generously as they are able.
Those unable to attend can still support the program through a donation, helping ensure more families can create a personal lullaby for their child.
Alex, Leland & Friends: A Lullaby Benefit takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson. The evening promises an uplifting celebration of music, collaboration and community, with every contribution helping create lasting musical memories for families across Southern Nevada. For more info, visit noteswithapurpose.org/givealullaby
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