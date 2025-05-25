Downtown Las Vegas Laughs at Delirious Comedy Club and House Of Magic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to laugh, be amazed, and enjoy a night out like no other in downtown Las Vegas! Located inside the iconic Hennessey's Tavern, Delirious Comedy Club and the House of Magic have quickly become must-visit spots for locals and tourists alike, offering full food and bar service right in the showroom - because great entertainment deserves great eats and drinks!

Known for delivering side-splitting stand-up from national headliners and rising local stars, Delirious Comedy Club is proudly for adults only. It's a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud experience that brings back the edgy, unfiltered comedy Vegas is known for - in an intimate, up-close setting. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just need a night away from the chaos of the Strip, Delirious delivers the kind of gut-busting fun you'll be talking about all week.

Looking for an unforgettable family outing or a date night with a twist? Step into the House of Magic, where world-class magicians and illusionists leave audiences of all ages in awe. This family-friendly experience is perfect for kids, parents, and anyone who still believes in a little magic. Expect interactive tricks, mind-bending illusions, and plenty of laughs - all in a warm, welcoming environment. They've even got a special priced kid's menu!

Both venues are located inside Hennessey's Tavern in downtown Las Vegas, offering a full menu and bar service during every performance. Enjoy craft cocktails, hearty meals, and shareable bites - all without missing a single punchline or magical moment.

Why Locals and Tourists Love It

Locally owned and operated

Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas

Rotating lineup of top comedians and magicians

Affordable tickets and VIP options

Perfect for date nights, group outings, and family fun

Whether you're craving a hilarious night out or a magical escape with the whole family, Delirious Comedy Club and the House of Magic have something for everyone - all under one roof in the vibrant heart of Fremont Street.

