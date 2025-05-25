Downtown Las Vegas Laughs at Delirious Comedy Club and House Of Magic

Get ready to laugh, be amazed, and enjoy a night out like no other in downtown Las Vegas!
Get ready to laugh, be amazed, and enjoy a night out like no other in downtown Las Vegas! Located inside the iconic Hennessey's Tavern, Delirious Comedy Club and the House of Magic have quickly become must-visit spots for locals and tourists alike, offering full food and bar service right in the showroom - because great entertainment deserves great eats and drinks!
Known for delivering side-splitting stand-up from national headliners and rising local stars, Delirious Comedy Club is proudly for adults only. It's a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud experience that brings back the edgy, unfiltered comedy Vegas is known for - in an intimate, up-close setting. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just need a night away from the chaos of the Strip, Delirious delivers the kind of gut-busting fun you'll be talking about all week.
Looking for an unforgettable family outing or a date night with a twist? Step into the House of Magic, where world-class magicians and illusionists leave audiences of all ages in awe. This family-friendly experience is perfect for kids, parents, and anyone who still believes in a little magic. Expect interactive tricks, mind-bending illusions, and plenty of laughs - all in a warm, welcoming environment. They've even got a special priced kid's menu!
Both venues are located inside Hennessey's Tavern in downtown Las Vegas, offering a full menu and bar service during every performance. Enjoy craft cocktails, hearty meals, and shareable bites - all without missing a single punchline or magical moment.
Why Locals and Tourists Love It
Whether you're craving a hilarious night out or a magical escape with the whole family, Delirious Comedy Club and the House of Magic have something for everyone - all under one roof in the vibrant heart of Fremont Street.
