David Foster and Katharine McPhee to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for Two Shows

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sixteen-time GRAMMY Award winner David Foster and powerhouse vocalist Katharine McPhee will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a two-night engagement of An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee on Friday, Mar. 5, 2027 and Saturday, Mar. 6, 2027.

The celebrated duo will take the stage together for two back-to-back performances, bringing their exceptional musical talents and signature stage presence to fans. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Nov. 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Mar. 5-6, 2027; both shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Each performance will feature David's songs from “Chicago” and globally-celebrated hits produced for music greats like Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé, and Katharine's biggest songs from “American Idol,” “Smash,” “Waitress,” and more.

For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets to see David Foster & Katharine McPhee at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT David Foster

David Foster is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and three Oscar nominations for “Best

Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Chicago, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Tony Braxton, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

In 2008 and 2011, Foster stepped out as a performer in his own right with Hitman, David Foster and Friends PBS specials which became PBS' highest-rated shows in decades. In 2018/19, Foster started touring with his show 'An Intimate Evening with David Foster'. The shows garnered rave reviews and were so successful that he now devotes much of his time to selling out concerts around the world.

Foster recently wrote the music to the new musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop,” which opened on Broadway in 2025 and is about to embark on a national US tour. In 2023, David released a Christmas album with Katharine McPhee, titled “Christmas Songs.”

Foster has made charitable work his life's other priority. Meeting with a young girl from his hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant had a profound impact and led him to create The David Foster Foundation in 1986. Its mission is to provide financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants, and provide awareness and education of the need to become a registered organ donor.

ABOUT Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee is one of a handful of artists who take the lead in a career that includes film, television, Broadway, recording and concert tours. Katharine first burst onto the scene in 2006, during a successful run on Season 5 of AMERICAN IDOL, which made her a household name.

As an actress, she is well-known to television audiences for starring as 'Paige Dineen' on the CBS spy drama SCORPION (2014-2018), and also as one of the leads in the NBC musical drama SMASH (2012- 2013), executive produced by Steven Spielberg. She also starred in the Netflix comedy series, COUNTRY COMFORT (2021). She has also guest-starred in the series CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and Ugly Betty.

As a singer, Katharine is renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances. Her recordings have topped the charts in multiple genres, including pop, jazz, and adult contemporary. A sought-after performer, Katharine has taken the stage for various PBS broadcasts throughout the years, including Foster and Friends, Chris Botti In Boston, and headlining her own SoundStage special.

In Spring 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut starring as Jenna in the hit musical WAITRESS, featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. She then originated the leading role in the West End production and then returned to Broadway to perform in the show's final weeks.

In addition to her acting and singing career, McPhee is a passionate philanthropist, having served as an ambassador for organizations such as BuildOn, Malaria No More, and Feeding America. Katharine continues to perform at many charitable events, including The David Foster Foundation, of which she is an avid supporter.

A veteran of the concert stage, Katharine performs to sold-out audiences around the world. Most recently, Katharine paired with David Foster to create a show called 'An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee'. This in-demand show has garnered rave reviews, and they perform to sold-out concert venues around the world.



Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming