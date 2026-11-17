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Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Morning on 77th Street, starting November 18, 2026 online.

Two people are given the exact same information. Their minds can build entirely different realities. Can a husband and wife come to a compromise on where the truth lies? Do Pam and Stan agree to disagree or convince the other to 'see it their way'? Kim Hlavac directs a cast that includes Goreti da Silva as Pam and David Trice as Stan. Stream at http://opendoorplayhouse.org.

Caleb Haas is the playwright. Based in Western Pennsylvania, he is known for focusing on avant-garde, experimental, and unconventional storytelling. His work often explores themes of change, endurance, and human shortcomings.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

The race is on for the Las Vegas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 49% 2 COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 31% 3 1776 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 4% Best Play 1 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Las Vegas Little Theatre 33% 2 CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY Notoriety 29% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Las Vegas Little Theatre 20% 4 THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR The Asylum Theatre 13% 5 KASHTANKA Las Vegas East Community Center 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 72% 2 Majestic Repertory Theatre 10% 3 Las Vegas Little Theatre 8% 4 SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 5% 5 Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 21% 2 Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16% 3 MAX LEVY - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 14% 4 Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 8% 5 Juliana Kelly - THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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