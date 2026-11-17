"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Caleb Haas's MORNING ON 77TH STREET Audio Play to be Presented by Open-Door Playhouse
Kim Hlavac directs Goreti da Silva and David Trice in the one-act play.
Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Morning on 77th Street, starting November 18, 2026 online.
Two people are given the exact same information. Their minds can build entirely different realities. Can a husband and wife come to a compromise on where the truth lies? Do Pam and Stan agree to disagree or convince the other to 'see it their way'? Kim Hlavac directs a cast that includes Goreti da Silva as Pam and David Trice as Stan. Stream at http://opendoorplayhouse.org.
Caleb Haas is the playwright. Based in Western Pennsylvania, he is known for focusing on avant-garde, experimental, and unconventional storytelling. His work often explores themes of change, endurance, and human shortcomings.
Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.
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