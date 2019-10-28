Brian McKnight Returns to the Stage at Encore Theater for One-Night-Only Performance

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight will return to Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive one-night engagement at the Encore Theater in February 2020. The celebrated R&B performer will bring his greatest hits to the stage on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Over his decades-long career, McKnight has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has released 19 albums to date, several of which went two- or three-times platinum. McKnight has been nominated for 16 GRAMMY Awards, including "R&B Album" for Back at One and "R&B Song" for "Love of My Life." McKnight is also the recipient of American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the NAACP Image and Blockbuster Awards, as well as Billboard Songwriter of The Year.

Ticket Information

Date: Feb. 8, 2020

Public On-Sale: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: $49.50-$115 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Outside of singing, McKnight is a multi-instrumentalist who is trained to play piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussions, trombone, tuba, trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information on Brian McKnight, visit McKnight360.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories