BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, BOOP! and MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tickets Go on Sale at The Smith Center

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Going on sale Friday, November 13: the final three shows of The Smith Center’s current Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series.

The season continues in March with a journey to Cuba and the uplifting story of the five-time Tony Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club™. BOOP! THE MUSICAL, the story of the iconic Betty Boop character, arrives in May. And the futuristic love story and 2025 Tony Award -winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING closes out the season in June.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

Tuesday, March 2 – Sunday, March 7, 2027

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born – and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the Grammy-winning album to thrilling life – and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you’ve seen or heard before.

Recommended for ages 8+.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Tuesday, May 11 – Sunday, May 16, 2027

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. Now, in Boop! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), Boop! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple-Grammy winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

Recommended for ages 5+.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Tuesday, June 8 – Sunday, June 13, 2027

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love.

Recommended for ages 8+.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

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