In this episode of “Half Hour”, we look back at the 2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway year, from new works like John Proctor Is the Villain and Buena Vista Social Club to other standout plays and musicals that stayed with us.
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, BOOP! and MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tickets Go on Sale at The Smith Center
The three productions will play Las Vegas as part of the Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series sponsored by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers.
|
Going on sale Friday, November 13: the final three shows of The Smith Center’s current Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series.
The season continues in March with a journey to Cuba and the uplifting story of the five-time Tony Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club™. BOOP! THE MUSICAL, the story of the iconic Betty Boop character, arrives in May. And the futuristic love story and 2025 Tony Award -winning Best Musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING closes out the season in June.
To buy tickets or for more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.
Buena Vista Social Club
Tuesday, March 2 – Sunday, March 7, 2027
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born – and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.
Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club™ brings the Grammy-winning album to thrilling life – and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you’ve seen or heard before.
Recommended for ages 8+.
BOOP! THE MUSICAL
Tuesday, May 11 – Sunday, May 16, 2027
For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice and style. Now, in Boop! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), Boop! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles) brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple-Grammy winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).
Recommended for ages 5+.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Tuesday, June 8 – Sunday, June 13, 2027
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love.
Recommended for ages 8+.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
All Motown
Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
|
The Ghost of 33rd & Ninth
Open-Door Playhouse (11/04-12/04)
|
The Book of Mormon
Venetian Resort and Hotel (11/04-11/15)
|
Delirious Comedy Club
Delirious Comedy Club (4/28-12/31) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Unfixed
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)
|
Maggie & the Witch
Open-Door Playhouse (10/28-11/28)
|
Night of the Living Dead Relationship
Open-Door Playhouse (10/30-11/30)
|
House of Magic
Delirious Comedy Club (9/01-12/31)
|
Don Barnhart - NFTG TOUR
Delirious Comedy Club (5/05-12/31)
|
Not Far from Nashville
Open-Door Playhouse (10/11-11/11)
Podcasts
Broadway Time at Carmine's with Wesley Wray | Buena Vista Social Club
Broadway newcomer Wesley Wray, currently starring in Buena Vista Social Club, joins host Joel Crump for a new edition of Broadway Time at Carmine’s. About Wesley: Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim) Broadway debut!
#104 - Joe Rosko - Built for the Stage
Founder and Fitness Coach to the theater community Joe Rosko joins Behind the Awards to chat about his journey with Fitness and Performing. Joe shares Fitness tips and also give some of his favorite performance in the most recent seasons.
Join Heather and Amber as they review all of the highs(and lows) of the 2025 Tony Awards! We discuss our personal favorite moments, what went well, what didn't. You don't want to miss this! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway: A New Musical Journey
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. We discuss the show’s cultural impact, the role of Cuban music, and standout performances from the cast, including Natalie Venetia Belcon.
BONUS CHAT: Meet The Nominees For The Chita Rivera Awards! Red Carpet Coverage!
Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Josh Bergasse (Smash), Warren Carlyle (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Shannon Lewis (Just In Time), and more are nominees at this year's Chita Rivera Awards!
#85 - Natalie Venetia Belcon - Concurs Candela
Natalie Venetia Belcon brings her Lortel Winning performance of Omara to the Schoenfeld Theater. Buena Vista Social Club has the 2025 Broadway season a flurry and Behind the Awards gets the scoop for the star.
Act 47: It's the End of the Season as We Know It
Join Heather and Amber as they talk about the 2024-2025 Broadway season coming to a close this upcoming weekend and all of the exiting things still going on! We dive into some shows sudden departures and talk reunions too! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
THEATRE CHAT: Cancellations, Cast Shakeups, and Audience Trends - Week Ending February 23rd
In this episode of Half Hour with Jeff and Richie, we kick off our new Monday series "Theatre Chat" with a deep dive into the latest Broadway news and hot topics.
The Spring 2025 Broadway Season Conversation with CONNOR & DYLAN MACDOWELL (Musicals Episode)
In this episode, we sat down with Connor & Dylan MacDowell, Hosts of DRAMA. to dive into the spring 2025 Broadway season. We discuss a diverse lineup of musicals including Redwood, Operation Mincemeat, Buena Vista Social Club, Boop!
Broadway / Off-Broadway 2024 in Review: Musicals That Stole the Show
In this episode Jeff and Richie recap the unforgettable 2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals season! From unexpected revivals to groundbreaking new works, we're covering it all in this can't-miss episode.
In this College Deep Dive Jeremy Mann the Director of Singing for the Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program at UCLA and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: Unique audition requirements for UCLA’s BA based program. Balancing the responsibilities of double majors.