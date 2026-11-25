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The Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of its annual holiday exhibition, A December to Remember, from December 1, 2026, through January 10, 2027.

Established in 2006 as a collaborative community celebration, the exhibition brings together local artists, cultural organizations and community partners to explore holiday customs from around the world.

This year's installment will examine the scientific principles behind seasonal traditions, incorporating elements of biology, chemistry and physics into programming centered on holiday foods, music, decorations and winter adaptations.

Throughout the six-week exhibition, visitors can explore community-created artwork, cultural displays and trees decorated by local organizations. Interactive workshops and performances will highlight Kwanzaa, Hawaiian and Cuban holiday traditions, Japanese cultural arts and more.

A community showcase on Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature live entertainment and hands-on activities, including a musical instrument petting zoo, origami and calligraphy workshops, taiko drumming by Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko, traditional Japanese dance by Tendo Baikoki and a Kwanzaa demonstration by Ellis Rice.

The museum will also host a donation drive benefiting the Nevada SPCA throughout the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to contribute pet supplies, while photographs of animals awaiting adoption will be displayed to raise awareness of the organization's work.

Special Events and Programming

December

December 5: Winter Solstice with Xochil Xitalli

December 6: Science of the Solstice

December 12: A December to Remember Showcase

December 13: Winter Adaptations

December 19: Aloha Storytime with Rose Oyamot

December 20: Science of Sound

December 21: Snowflakes

December 22: Jingle Bells

December 23: Noche Buena

December 24: Winter Solstice Ornaments

December 26: Pasta Making Workshop with Chef Charlie Corenblith (advance registration required)

December 27: Science of Taste

December 28: Animals in Hibernation

December 29: History of Gingerbread Houses

December 30: Create a Julebukk

December 31: Holiday Traditions Scavenger Hunt and Las Posadas

January

January 1: History of Gingerbread Men

January 2: History of Yule with Pagan Pride Las Vegas

January 3: Science of Evergreens

January 4: Snow Animals and Paintings

January 5: Light the Menorah

January 6: Spinning Stars

January 7: History of Ornaments

January 8: History of Spice

January 9: Farolitos with Aleida Castro

January 10: Science of Light

The exhibition and December 12 showcase are included with general museum admission or membership. Admission is $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 3–11. Discounted admission is available for visitors presenting a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, covering up to four people.

Located at 900 North Las Vegas Boulevard, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day and open at 11 a.m. on New Year's Day.

For tickets and a complete schedule of performances, workshops and activities, visit lvnhm.org/special-events.

The race is on for the Las Vegas Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 49% 2 COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 30% 3 1776 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 4% 5 BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON Majestic Repertory Theatre 3% Best Play 1 CLUEX: THE BURLESQUE PARODY Notoriety 33% 2 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Las Vegas Little Theatre 29% 3 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Las Vegas Little Theatre 21% 4 THE ANEMONE AND THE BOAR The Asylum Theatre 13% 5 KASHTANKA Las Vegas East Community Center 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 72% 2 Majestic Repertory Theatre 10% 3 Las Vegas Little Theatre 8% 4 SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS 5% 5 Nevada Conservatory Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 BRIANNA GRACIA - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 23% 2 MAX LEVY - NEWSIES Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16% 3 Meghan Wise - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 16% 4 Ayler Evan - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 9% 5 Rich Benites - COME FROM AWAY Super Summer Theatre Playhouse 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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