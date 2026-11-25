A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER Marks 20 Years of Holiday Traditions at Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum
The exhibition will feature Kwanzaa, Hawaiian, Cuban, and Japanese cultural programming alongside a Nevada SPCA donation drive.
The Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of its annual holiday exhibition, A December to Remember, from December 1, 2026, through January 10, 2027.
Established in 2006 as a collaborative community celebration, the exhibition brings together local artists, cultural organizations and community partners to explore holiday customs from around the world.
This year's installment will examine the scientific principles behind seasonal traditions, incorporating elements of biology, chemistry and physics into programming centered on holiday foods, music, decorations and winter adaptations.
Throughout the six-week exhibition, visitors can explore community-created artwork, cultural displays and trees decorated by local organizations. Interactive workshops and performances will highlight Kwanzaa, Hawaiian and Cuban holiday traditions, Japanese cultural arts and more.
A community showcase on Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature live entertainment and hands-on activities, including a musical instrument petting zoo, origami and calligraphy workshops, taiko drumming by Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko, traditional Japanese dance by Tendo Baikoki and a Kwanzaa demonstration by Ellis Rice.
The museum will also host a donation drive benefiting the Nevada SPCA throughout the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to contribute pet supplies, while photographs of animals awaiting adoption will be displayed to raise awareness of the organization's work.
Special Events and Programming
December
- December 5: Winter Solstice with Xochil Xitalli
- December 6: Science of the Solstice
- December 12: A December to Remember Showcase
- December 13: Winter Adaptations
- December 19: Aloha Storytime with Rose Oyamot
- December 20: Science of Sound
- December 21: Snowflakes
- December 22: Jingle Bells
- December 23: Noche Buena
- December 24: Winter Solstice Ornaments
- December 26: Pasta Making Workshop with Chef Charlie Corenblith (advance registration required)
- December 27: Science of Taste
- December 28: Animals in Hibernation
- December 29: History of Gingerbread Houses
- December 30: Create a Julebukk
- December 31: Holiday Traditions Scavenger Hunt and Las Posadas
January
- January 1: History of Gingerbread Men
- January 2: History of Yule with Pagan Pride Las Vegas
- January 3: Science of Evergreens
- January 4: Snow Animals and Paintings
- January 5: Light the Menorah
- January 6: Spinning Stars
- January 7: History of Ornaments
- January 8: History of Spice
- January 9: Farolitos with Aleida Castro
- January 10: Science of Light
The exhibition and December 12 showcase are included with general museum admission or membership. Admission is $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 3–11. Discounted admission is available for visitors presenting a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, covering up to four people.
Located at 900 North Las Vegas Boulevard, the museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day and open at 11 a.m. on New Year's Day.
For tickets and a complete schedule of performances, workshops and activities, visit lvnhm.org/special-events.
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