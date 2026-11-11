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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Kansas City SHOWS

Come From Away in Kansas City Come From Away
Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) (6/04-6/20)
Top Girls in Kansas City Top Girls
A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre (11/19-11/22)
Blind Boys of Alabama in Kansas City Blind Boys of Alabama
Midwest Trust Center (11/14-11/14)
The Lion in Winter in Kansas City The Lion in Winter
Olathe Civic Theatre Assn (OCTA) (10/30-11/15)
Primary Trust in Kansas City Primary Trust
Unicorn Theartre (3/03-3/14)
'Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold' in Kansas City 'Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold'
Midwest Trust Center (4/02-4/03)
Suffs in Kansas City Suffs
Unicorn Theartre (6/02-6/20)
'Style Thief Fashion Show: Tools Not Rules Tour' in Kansas City 'Style Thief Fashion Show: Tools Not Rules Tour'
Midwest Trust Center (2/20-2/20)
White Christmas in Kansas City White Christmas
Helzberg Hall (12/07-12/07)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Kansas City SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kansas City Music Hall (1/26-1/31)
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