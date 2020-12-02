Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Unicorn Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Kansas City!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Kansas City:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Donna West 24%

Reed Uthe 19%

Brad Rackers, Lee's Summit West High School 19%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Empire Dance Academy 42%

Miller Marley School 40%

Ibsen Dance Theatre 14%

Best Ensemble

THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 12%

LA BOHEME - Opera180 - 2019 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mission Taco 71%

303 29%

Best Theatre Staff

Unicorn Theatre 33%

OCTA 22%

Coterie Theatre 18%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STG Studio/Summit Theatre Group 25%

Coterie Theatre 22%

The Coterie Theatre 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Mary Traylor - TURANDOT - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - 2011 26%

Libby Bradley - MUSIC MAN - Theatre in the Park - 2019 20%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2019 18%

Dancer Of The Decade

Stefanie Stevens - DAMN YANKEES - Theatre in the Park - 2013 56%

Jordan DeLeon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 44%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre - 2019 23%

Brad Rackers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 22%

Guy Gardner - LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2016 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jessica Franz-Martin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 30%

Katie Gilchrist - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 25%

Chris McCoy - RADIUM GIRLS - Jewell Theatre Company - 2019 10%

Favorite Social Media

Faust Theatre 29%

KC Rep 25%

OCTA 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Rimann Liquors 47%

Late Night Theatre 35%

Francis Family Foundation 18%

Original Script Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 32%

Ron Magee - GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD - LATE NIGHT THEATRE - 2020 25%

Phil Kinen - IN REGARD TO FLIGHT - Just Off Broadway - 2018 20%

Performer Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 14%

Kelly Urschel - NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 12%

Weston Thomas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 19%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 14%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum - 2020 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 16%

FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 13%

SCHOOL GIRLS - KC Rep - 2019 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Richard Burt - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Barn Players - 2015 39%

Nathan Wyman - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - The Barn Players - 2018 34%

Bill Wright - A FLEA IN HER EAR - OCTA - 2019 27%

Sound Design of the Decade

Eli Peach - HAIRPSPRAY - Theatre in the Park - 2020 53%

John Story - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre - 2019 47%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%

Unicorn Theatre 14%

Summit Theatre Group 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stageright Performing Arts - 2019 31%

Joel Morrison - OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2018 28%

Celia Thompson - WEST SIDE STORY - Theatre in the Park - 2015 17%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Darrington Clark 64%

Alan Tilson 24%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 9%

Related Articles