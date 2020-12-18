Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Kansas City!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Sheri Coffman 34%
Donna West 30%
Brad Rackers, Lee's Summit West High School 11%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Empire Dance Academy 39%
Ibsen Dance Theatre 26%
Miller Marley School 20%
Best Ensemble
LA BOHEME - Opera180 - 2019 16%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 9%
THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 8%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Mission Taco 65%
303 35%
Best Theatre Staff
Unicorn Theatre 41%
OCTA 18%
Coterie Theatre 14%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
STG Studio/Summit Theatre Group 26%
Starlight Theatre 23%
Coterie Theatre 18%
Costume Design of the Decade
Mary Traylor - TURANDOT - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - 2011 28%
Fran Kapono-Kuzila - MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2019 24%
Libby Bradley - MUSIC MAN - Theatre in the Park - 2019 13%
Dancer Of The Decade
Stefanie Stevens - DAMN YANKEES - Theatre in the Park - 2013 64%
Jordan Deleon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 36%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Guy Gardner - LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2016 33%
Brad Rackers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 20%
Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre - 2019 18%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Jessica Franz-Martin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 26%
Katie Gilchrist - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 25%
Darren Sextro - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Barn Players - 2015 11%
Favorite Social Media
KC Rep 40%
Faust Theatre 18%
Unicorn Theatre 15%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Rimann Liquors 39%
Late Night Theatre 36%
Francis Family Foundation 25%
Original Script Of The Decade
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 37%
Ron Magee - GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD - LATE NIGHT THEATRE - 2020 26%
Phil Kinen - IN REGARD TO FLIGHT - Just Off Broadway - 2018 16%
Performer Of The Decade
Kelly Urschel - NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 25%
Helena Cosentino - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 13%
Zach Faust - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 11%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 30%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 11%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum - 2020 7%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 13%
WHO'S HOLIDAY - PADGETT PRODUCTIONS - 2020 11%
THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 7%
Set Design Of The Decade
Richard Burt - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Barn Players - 2015 41%
Nathan Wyman - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - The Barn Players - 2018 34%
Bill Wright - A FLEA IN HER EAR - OCTA - 2019 25%
Sound Design of the Decade
John Story - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre - 2019 52%
Eli Peach - HAIRPSPRAY - Theatre in the Park - 2020 48%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
KC Rep 17%
Unicorn Theatre 16%
Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stageright Performing Arts - 2019 41%
Joel Morrison - OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2018 19%
Robert Hingula - LES MISERABLES - The White Theatre - 2013 14%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Darrington Clark 51%
Alan Tilson 20%
Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 16%
From This Author BWW
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!
- Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!