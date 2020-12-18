Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Kansas City!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Sheri Coffman 34%

Donna West 30%

Brad Rackers, Lee's Summit West High School 11%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Empire Dance Academy 39%

Ibsen Dance Theatre 26%

Miller Marley School 20%



Best Ensemble

LA BOHEME - Opera180 - 2019 16%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 8%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mission Taco 65%

303 35%



Best Theatre Staff

Unicorn Theatre 41%

OCTA 18%

Coterie Theatre 14%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STG Studio/Summit Theatre Group 26%

Starlight Theatre 23%

Coterie Theatre 18%



Costume Design of the Decade

Mary Traylor - TURANDOT - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - 2011 28%

Fran Kapono-Kuzila - MAMMA MIA! - Padgett Productions - 2019 24%

Libby Bradley - MUSIC MAN - Theatre in the Park - 2019 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Stefanie Stevens - DAMN YANKEES - Theatre in the Park - 2013 64%

Jordan Deleon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park - 2019 36%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Guy Gardner - LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2016 33%

Brad Rackers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 20%

Nedra Dixon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Spinning Tree Theatre - 2019 18%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jessica Franz-Martin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Barn Players - 2019 26%

Katie Gilchrist - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 25%

Darren Sextro - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - The Barn Players - 2015 11%



Favorite Social Media

KC Rep 40%

Faust Theatre 18%

Unicorn Theatre 15%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Rimann Liquors 39%

Late Night Theatre 36%

Francis Family Foundation 25%



Original Script Of The Decade

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 37%

Ron Magee - GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD - LATE NIGHT THEATRE - 2020 26%

Phil Kinen - IN REGARD TO FLIGHT - Just Off Broadway - 2018 16%



Performer Of The Decade

Kelly Urschel - NEWSIES - The White Theatre - 2018 25%

Helena Cosentino - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Padgett Productions - 2020 13%

Zach Faust - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - Unicorn Theatre - 2019 30%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Summit Theatre Group - 2019 11%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum - 2020 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FRIDA... A SELF-PORTRAIT - KC Rep - 2019 13%

WHO'S HOLIDAY - PADGETT PRODUCTIONS - 2020 11%

THE CRUCIBLE - The Barn Players - 2017 7%



Set Design Of The Decade

Richard Burt - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Barn Players - 2015 41%

Nathan Wyman - TORCH SONG TRILOGY - The Barn Players - 2018 34%

Bill Wright - A FLEA IN HER EAR - OCTA - 2019 25%



Sound Design of the Decade

John Story - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre - 2019 52%

Eli Peach - HAIRPSPRAY - Theatre in the Park - 2020 48%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

KC Rep 17%

Unicorn Theatre 16%

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stageright Performing Arts - 2019 41%

Joel Morrison - OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Barn Players - 2018 19%

Robert Hingula - LES MISERABLES - The White Theatre - 2013 14%

