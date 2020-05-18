Rock Valley College's Starlight Theater Launches #StarlightIntermissionChallenge

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WREX has reported that the Starlight Theater in Rockford has launched an online challenge to lift spirits and get people performing while their season is currently on hold due to the health crisis.

The challenge is called #StarlightIntermissionChallenge. Cast member Audrey Ballard created the challenge, encouraging her fellow cast and crew members from the seasons five shows to post a video of them singing on Facebook.

Ballard shared: "I thought, 'What a great way to get out those feelings of confusion and hope, get it out through song,' and then encourage others to do it,"

