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Starlight has announced the four schools that have been selected to participate in the second year of its Disney Musicals in Schools program. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools. The four Kansas City metro schools include Dobbs Elementary, Fire Prairie Upper Elementary, John W. Luff Elementary, and M.E. Pearson Elementary.

The selected schools will begin a 17-week musical theater residency in the winter. Each school will receive free performance rights, education support materials and guidance from two teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with Starlight teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, Starlight will host a Student Share Celebration on May 10, 2027, in which each school performs one number from their show on Starlight's stage for an audience of students, teachers, family, and community members.

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States. Joining a network of 22 affiliate organizations, Starlight was one of only two organizations in the country who launched the program during the 2025-26 school year.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Winnie the Pooh.

The race is on for the Kansas City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Springfield Little Theatre 38% 2 Marshfield Community Theatre 11% 3 High Tide Theatrical 9% 4 Mosaic Arts Collective 8% 5 The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 4% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Eli DePriest - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT Springfield Little Theatre 36% 2 Candi McElveen - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 12% 3 Warren Swedberg - GETHSEMANENE - BLOCKBUSTERS & BROADWAY High Tide Theatrical 12% 4 Danielle Anderson - MAGIC OF GRANDMAS Danielle Ate the Sandwich 9% 5 Haley Katherine - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT Springfield Little Theatre 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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