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Some plays are helped by where they are staged, and Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" could hardly have found a better home than Boonville's Thespian Hall. The hall was already 38 years old when Wilde's comedy of Victorian manners premiered in London in 1895, and seeing the play inside it feels like time travel before a word is spoken.

The production is also a debut. Directed by Toni Kunst, it is the first show from the new Thespian Hall Players, the hall's first resident theatre company in decades, and it runs one weekend only, closing tomorrow evening.

The building has earned its sense of history. Boonville's Thespian Society built the Greek Revival hall between 1855 and 1857, and it opened on July 3, 1857, with a grand ball. During the Civil War it housed Union troops and served as a hospital. It was reborn as the Stephens Opera House in 1901, ran as a movie house from 1912 to 1976, and survived a 1937 demolition plan only because local citizens organized to save it. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1969, and the Friends of Historic Boonville have owned it since 1975.

Inside, the room seems frozen in time. Posters from the hall's productions of the 1970s and 1980s line the walls, and the space has a rustic elegance that is hard to find anywhere else in the region. It also has remarkable acoustics. No one onstage wears a microphone, and none is needed; any actor who enunciates and projects even slightly can be heard clearly throughout the house.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" remains one of the most quoted comedies in the English language. Wilde subtitled it "A Trivial Comedy for Serious People." Jack Worthing has invented a reckless younger brother named Ernest as an excuse to escape to London, where he goes by that name himself. His friend Algernon Moncrieff has invented an invalid friend named Bunbury for the same purpose in reverse. Both deceptions collide when the women they love, Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew, turn out to be equally determined to marry a man named Ernest.

This is a brand-new company, and its cast mixes experienced community-theatre performers with several actors making their stage debuts or returning after many years away.

The cast of the Thespian Hall Players' "The Importance of Being Earnest"

Photo by Toni Kunst

Noah Mollett played Jack Worthing once before, in a 2021 Zoom production at Bradley University, and this weekend he finally plays him for a live audience. He gives Jack a steady, sincere presence at the center of the play's tangle of lies, bringing a grounded realism to the show's most chaotic moments.

Drew Walker, a Northwest Missouri State University graduate whose credits include Puck at the Maplewood Barn Theatre, plays Algernon. Walker is an attentive and generous scene partner who finds the contrast between Algernon's calm pronouncements and the chaos he leaves behind.

The standout is Yolande Long, whose Cecily Cardew melds perfectly into the farcical world she finds herself in. Long plays the role big and fully committed, delivering Cecily's romantic fantasies about a man she has never met with total conviction, and the play comes alive whenever she is onstage. It is a fitting homecoming: Long's love of theatre began in this very building, when her mother brought her to audition for "Oklahoma!" with Boonville's former community theatre.

Christmas Heberlein plays Lady Bracknell, the most formidable aunt in English comedy. She brings a ruthless demeanor to the role, which makes her scenes with Mollett both tense and funny. Her elegant, vicious-looking cane tells you everything about the character before she says a word.

Cien Haynes, a nurse making her stage debut, plays Gwendolen Fairfax, Lady Bracknell's daughter and the object of Jack's affection. Gwendolen lives in her mother's shadow, and Haynes finds moments of masked vulnerability whenever she briefly escapes from under her mother's thumb.

Some of the casting carries its own joke. Crystal Hutton, a school librarian, plays the governess Miss Prism in what she calls "a shining example of art imitating life." Chris Snyder, returning to the stage after nearly 15 years, had a head start on Dr. Chasuble: he is an ordained United Methodist minister. He commits to the role before the play even starts, arriving for the pre-show procession conspicuously "drunk," and on the night I attended, loudly and flirtatiously berating a pole on his way to the stage.

Erich Arvidson, making his stage debut, and Jordan Brauer, who danced on this same stage as a young man with Turning Pointe Dance, round out the company as the butlers Lane and Merriman.

Kunst does a remarkable amount of the work herself. Beyond directing, she designed the costumes, lighting and props, and she took the production photos. The costumes are the most striking result: they place the play firmly in the 1890s while telling you exactly who each character is, down to the hats worn by both young heroines and Jack's arrival in the second act in full mourning, cape and top hat included. Ashton Knipp's wigs complete the period look.

Her best idea is the frame. Kunst presents the evening as a performance by a period acting company. Before the play begins, the cast wanders down the aisles in character as Victorian actors about to take the stage, each already hinting at the role to come. Costumed audience members sit in the boxes on either side of the stage, mostly silent but often the first to laugh, which gives the real audience permission to join in.

Cooper Grant's set carries that idea through. The show curtain is a giant painted drop styled like a Victorian playbill, complete with silhouetted cameos and Wilde's subtitle, and part of it stays overhead throughout. Beneath it, Grant builds a stage within the stage: a raised platform inside a bright yellow proscenium stenciled with damask patterns, with steps leading down to the main floor. Each location gets its own painted backdrop, and the second-act garden, with blossoming trees behind a stone balustrade, is the loveliest. Furniture on the floor in front, a wrought-iron table and chairs on one side and a wicker settee on the other, lets scenes spill out of the inner stage, giving each one more than one playing area.

Cellist Chris Foss serves as the production's live sound design. Playing from the stage-left loft, he underscores scenes and plucks out single notes to sharpen a joke or raise the tension, a small touch that fits the period setting perfectly.

Chris Foss in "The Importance of Being Earnest"

Photo by Toni Kunst

Farces like Wilde's require a heightened sense of reality and quick, biting delivery, with characters treating absurd situations as matters of life and death while tossing off epigrams as if they had just thought of them. Those are demanding requirements for any actor, and too often the production does not rise to them. Lines arrive slowly and scenes that should snap tend to settle instead, so an evening built for a sprint often moves at a stroll.

None of that diminishes what the Players have started here. The frame is clever, the design is lovely, and the hall is a treasure. This is a first production by a brand-new company, the ambition behind it is obvious, and a resident company in a building like this one is something Boonville should support. With a season ahead that includes "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" and "A Streetcar Named Desire," there is every reason to keep an eye on the Players.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" closes Sunday, Nov. 22, at Thespian Hall, 522 Main St., Boonville. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. The show runs about two and a half hours, including two 10-minute intermissions. Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $20.40 for seniors and $12.00 for students, available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/friendsofhistoricboonvillemo/1824?productionidlist=241856.

The race is on for the Kansas City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Springfield Little Theatre 37% 2 Marshfield Community Theatre 11% 3 High Tide Theatrical 9% 4 Mosaic Arts Collective 8% 5 The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Eli DePriest - SECOND STAR TO THE RIGHT Springfield Little Theatre 35% 2 Candi McElveen - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 12% 3 Warren Swedberg - GETHSEMANENE - BLOCKBUSTERS & BROADWAY High Tide Theatrical 12% 4 Teaghan Breiner - HEART OF THE STAGE: ROMANCE THE NIGHT Marshfield Community Theatre 10% 5 Danielle Anderson - MAGIC OF GRANDMAS Danielle Ate the Sandwich 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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