Review: CHORUS LINE at White Theatre

NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Some entries into the American Musical Theatre canon never age if produced well. One of these is a really good production of Michael Bennet’s 1976 “A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch.

“A Chorus Line” holds a special place in the history of the White Theatre at Overland Park’s J.C.C. It was the first production in the sparkling new Lewis and Shirley White proscenium theatre when it opened in 2005. The show returns with a whole new production as the White Theatre facility has undergone a total rehab of its space this fall of 2026.

And the new, rehabbed theatre is worth a new look as is this new production which runs through November 22. This “Chorus Line” is directed and choreographed by Christina Burton is as sparkling a technical and creative production as could be had anywhere in the Kansas City area.

“A Chorus Line” was different from any of the other shows running on Broadway in 1976. It surprised audiences, won nine Tony Awards, and eventually scored a film version in 1985. Before the original company closed, “A Chorus Line” had been performed 6137 times on the stage of the Schubert Theater. It has since been produced many times on major stages internationally and around the country. At the time the original production closed in 1997, it had earned the title of longest running musical in Broadway history.

“A Chorus Line” is very different from traditional musicals. Instead of having traditional leading characters, the focus is on all those earnest and talented actors and dancers who labor in the ensemble. Almost every musical show has an ensemble, but too often the ensemble members meld into the background. A subplot to “Chorus Line” emerges where one of the dancers (Cassie) has had a previous relationship with Director Zack, but the focus of this show is squarely on the member of the ensemble.

This complicates the task for the director. Instead of casting four or six main characters, she or he must find and cast all seventeen cast members as if they are the show’s leads. Everyone is a lead character.

Beneath the glitter, choreography and unforgettable music lies a story about ambition, rejection, sacrifice and the lifelong pursuit of a dream.

Set against the backdrop of a Broadway audition, A Chorus Line follows 17 dancers competing for just eight coveted positions. As the audition progresses, the performers reveal their personal stories, their insecurities, and their reasons for pursuing a life in show business.

What makes the musical so enduring is its emotional honesty. These aren't simply dancers hoping for a job. They are people who have invested their lives in a dream, knowing that one surprise audition could change everything for any one of them.

Cassie has been previously plucked out of the chorus to become one of the main characters in a show. In her case, the opportunity of a lifetime turned out to be a mixed blessing. Casting directors have been reluctant to return Cassie to the chorus. She just wants to work.

With memorable music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, the production features such beloved numbers as "At the Ballet," Looks,” "What I Did for Love," "The Music and the Mirror" and the spectacular finale, "One."

This entire cast is excellent. Several deserve special mention. They include Kacy Christensen as Zack, Liz Golson as Cassie, Ella Bentley brings down the house as Val with “Looks,” and Taylor Rand as Diana who gets to perform the walk away hit “What I Did For Love.” These are the folks who found a way to forge an unusually visceral connection with their audience.

Liz Golson as Cassie dances "The Music and the Mirror."

Director and choreographer Christina Burton brings a contemporary perspective to a musical classic, while honoring the spirit of the original production.

The newly renovated White Theatre provides an exciting setting for this return engagement, with updated seating, improved acoustics and enhanced sightlines.

Ultimately, A Chorus Line is about much more than dancing. It is about the courage to put yourself out there, the vulnerability of sharing your story and the determination to keep going when the odds are against you.

A beloved Broadway classic returns to the White Theatre with a story that continues to resonate across generations. For lovers of musical theatre, dance and heartfelt storytelling, this is a production worth celebrating.

“A Chorus Line” continues at the White Theatre through November 22. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 1-877-983-9941.

Photos courtesy of the White Theatre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone