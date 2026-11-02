Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Owen/Cox Dance Group to Stage THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING at Midwest Trust Center
the production returns to Yardley Hall with live music and new surprises, following the group's mission to present contemporary dance with live music.
Back by popular demand, Owen/Cox Dance Group performs their raucous version of E.T.A. Hoffman's holiday classic, 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,' at the Midwest Trust Center Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m.
Almost everyone is familiar with the traditional version of the holiday story, 'The Nutcracker.' Far fewer are aware of the original and notably darker inspiration for this beloved ballet-E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 story, 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.' Owen/Cox Dance Group brings their highly unique, contemporary jazz adaptation of 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' back to the Yardley Hall stage this holiday season!
About Owen/Cox Dance Group
Owen/Cox Dance Group's mission is to create new music and dance collaborations, present high-quality contemporary dance performances with live music, and to engage as wide an audience as possible through affordable live performance, education, and outreach programs.
With this mission in mind, founders Jennifer Owen and Brad Cox bring together some of Kansas City's most talented artists, representing a variety of genres, to perform contemporary dance with live music. With diverse backgrounds ranging from the Bolshoi Ballet and the Leningrad Chamber Orchestra to Alvin Ailey and Dave Brubeck, these dancers and musicians form a highly skilled and multifaceted corps. The collaborative results speak for themselves: Fresh and vibrant new works that are classical in form, but contemporary in expression.
Learn more and purchase tickets at jccc.edu/MTC.
Additional Upcoming Performances at MTC include:
Sunday, December 6 - 'A Winter's Evening with Ryanhood' - An evening of songs and storytelling, heartstrings, and laughter, this live holiday touring show based on the record, 'On Christmas,' showcases the high-energy, big-harmony, dueling acoustic guitar approach that Ryanhood fans have come to expect. Featuring a blend of original holiday compositions, wintry covers, and reworked classics woven together with holiday stories and memories, Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood invite audiences to experience the joy, depth, intimacy, and excitement of the holiday season. Press assets can be found here.
Ticket Information
Tickets are on sale now. Purchase online here or call the Midwest Trust Center Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445.
For more information about these performances and the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, visit www.jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter.
Midwest Trust Center Series 2026–2027 Season
November 2026
- November 7: Inlet Dance Theatre – What Do You Do With a Problem?
- November 12: 360 Allstars
- November 14: Blind Boys of Alabama – Songs in the Key of Life
- November 21: TAKE3 – Where Rock Meets Bach
December 2026
- December 6: A Winter's Evening with Ryanhood*
- December 12–13: Owen/Cox Dance Group – The Nutcracker and the Mouse King
January 2027
- January 22: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company
- January 24: Skerryvore*
- January 30: MTC Kids Jam – Allegra Levy*
- January 30: Gravity
- January 31: Cantus – Simple Gifts
February 2027
- February 6: Cultural Crossroads – Dvořák in America *
- February 13: Rising Tide – The Crossroads Project *
- February 19: Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert: The North American Tour
- February 20: Style Thief Fashion Show – Tools Not Rules Tour *
- February 27: Chicken Wire Empire*
March 2027
- March 6: MTC Kids Jam – Dinosaur O'Dell and Kadesh Flow*
- March 6–7: Winterlude Jazz Festival featuring Mardi Gras Mambo – The Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas
- March 12–13: Hold On To Your Butts *
- March 13–14: The Coterie Theatre presents Kidtropolis
- March 26: Actors From The London Stage – King Lear *
- March 27: Yamato
April 2027
- April 3: Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold *
- April 3: Burn the Floor presents Maks & Peta Live!
- April 10: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman – The American ELO
- April 17: Rodney Marsalis with Bach Aria Soloists
May 2027
- May 8: MTC Kids Jam – 23 Skidoo & the Secret Agency*
- May 8: Mutts Gone Nuts – Unleashed
- May 16: Fanoos Ensemble*
- May 22: Kaira Ba*
*Denotes performances in Polsky Theatre.
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