Owen/Cox Dance Group to Stage THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING at Midwest Trust Center

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Back by popular demand, Owen/Cox Dance Group performs their raucous version of E.T.A. Hoffman's holiday classic, 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,' at the Midwest Trust Center Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m.

Almost everyone is familiar with the traditional version of the holiday story, 'The Nutcracker.' Far fewer are aware of the original and notably darker inspiration for this beloved ballet-E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 story, 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.' Owen/Cox Dance Group brings their highly unique, contemporary jazz adaptation of 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' back to the Yardley Hall stage this holiday season!

About Owen/Cox Dance Group

Owen/Cox Dance Group's mission is to create new music and dance collaborations, present high-quality contemporary dance performances with live music, and to engage as wide an audience as possible through affordable live performance, education, and outreach programs.

With this mission in mind, founders Jennifer Owen and Brad Cox bring together some of Kansas City's most talented artists, representing a variety of genres, to perform contemporary dance with live music. With diverse backgrounds ranging from the Bolshoi Ballet and the Leningrad Chamber Orchestra to Alvin Ailey and Dave Brubeck, these dancers and musicians form a highly skilled and multifaceted corps. The collaborative results speak for themselves: Fresh and vibrant new works that are classical in form, but contemporary in expression.

Learn more and purchase tickets at jccc.edu/MTC.

Additional Upcoming Performances at MTC include:

Sunday, December 6 - 'A Winter's Evening with Ryanhood' - An evening of songs and storytelling, heartstrings, and laughter, this live holiday touring show based on the record, 'On Christmas,' showcases the high-energy, big-harmony, dueling acoustic guitar approach that Ryanhood fans have come to expect. Featuring a blend of original holiday compositions, wintry covers, and reworked classics woven together with holiday stories and memories, Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood invite audiences to experience the joy, depth, intimacy, and excitement of the holiday season. Press assets can be found here.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase online here or call the Midwest Trust Center Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445.

For more information about these performances and the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College, visit www.jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter.

Midwest Trust Center Series 2026–2027 Season

November 2026

November 7: Inlet Dance Theatre – What Do You Do With a Problem?

November 12: 360 Allstars

November 14: Blind Boys of Alabama – Songs in the Key of Life

November 21: TAKE3 – Where Rock Meets Bach

December 2026

December 6: A Winter's Evening with Ryanhood*

December 12–13: Owen/Cox Dance Group – The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

January 2027

January 22: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

January 24: Skerryvore*

January 30: MTC Kids Jam – Allegra Levy*

January 30: Gravity

January 31: Cantus – Simple Gifts

February 2027

February 6: Cultural Crossroads – Dvořák in America *

February 13: Rising Tide – The Crossroads Project *

February 19: Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert: The North American Tour

February 20: Style Thief Fashion Show – Tools Not Rules Tour *

February 27: Chicken Wire Empire*

March 2027

March 6: MTC Kids Jam – Dinosaur O'Dell and Kadesh Flow*

March 6–7: Winterlude Jazz Festival featuring Mardi Gras Mambo – The Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Nathan Williams & The Zydeco Cha Chas

March 12–13: Hold On To Your Butts *

March 13–14: The Coterie Theatre presents Kidtropolis

March 26: Actors From The London Stage – King Lear *

March 27: Yamato

April 2027

April 3: Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold *

April 3: Burn the Floor presents Maks & Peta Live!

April 10: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman – The American ELO

April 17: Rodney Marsalis with Bach Aria Soloists

May 2027

May 8: MTC Kids Jam – 23 Skidoo & the Secret Agency*

May 8: Mutts Gone Nuts – Unleashed

May 16: Fanoos Ensemble*

May 22: Kaira Ba*

*Denotes performances in Polsky Theatre.

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