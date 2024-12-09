Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Kansas City Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards...

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 13%

Sarah Bezek - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 11%

CJ Miller - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 10%

Ann McCroskey/Millie Bell - ANASATASIA - Theatre in the Park 8%

Sophie Yancey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 8%

Alex Gumminger and Mandy Dulny - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 5%

Cristina Vansickle - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 5%

April Okken - MATILDA - First Act 5%

Austen McGranahan - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Judith Enyeart Reynolds Studio Theatre 5%

Amy Carson - TARZAN - First Act 4%

Valerie Martin & Katherine Allison - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%

Valerie Martin - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 3%

April Okken - HELLO DOLLY! - First Act 3%

Logan Torbet - ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%

Josh Inmon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Springfield Little Theatre 3%

Liz Ernst and Hannah Ernst - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Valerie Martin - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

hope williams - CURTAINS - First Act 2%

Mandy Dulny - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 1%

Valerie Martin & Katherine Allison - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jerry Jay Cranford/Christina Burton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 21%

Vanessa Severo - ONCE - KC Rep 14%

Guy Gardner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 13%

Dylan Blackwood - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 11%

Kacy Christensen - THE PROM - The White Theatre 11%

Dylan Blackwood - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Dylan Blackwood - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Jessica Wockenfuss - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

Maggie Osgood-Nicholls - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 5%

Sam Hay - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Danielle Trebus - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 21%

Alexandra Rovirosa - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 16%

Patricia Berning - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 16%

Zari Black - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 15%

SJ Jeter - REEFER MADNESS - The Arts Asylum 7%

SJ Jeter - BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 7%

Austin Skibbie - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%

Ruth Smerchek - FRANKENSTEIN - MNU 6%

Sarah Jeter - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Francie Kapono-Kuzila - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 16%

Georgianna Londre - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 16%

Becky Dibben - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 12%

Paul Kim - ONCE - KC Rep 12%

Garth Dunbar - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

Becky Dibben - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Kashena Starr & Darren Wynne - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 6%

Nancy Robinson - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Garth Dunbar - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Garth Dunbar - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Matt Snellgrove - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Garth Dunbar - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Jack Smith - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Amanda Snead - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 11%

Justen Willhite - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 10%

Alexandra Rovirosa & Daniel Thompson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 9%

Barb Nichols - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 9%

Brett Buffum - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 8%

Brad Rackers - BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 6%

Katia Milazzo - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 5%

Kristen Henning - MONSTERSONGS - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%

Joshua David Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - High Tide Theatrical 4%

Nki Calloway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 4%

Logan Torbet - ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 4%

Austin Skibbie - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Clayton Avery - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Judith Enyeart Reynolds Studio Theatre 3%

Liz Ernst - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Zane Champie - SEUSSICAL - Theatre in the Park 3%

Kipp Simmons - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Jessica Franz-Martin - BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 3%

Chris McCoy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 2%

Damron Armstrong - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

Lauren Robinson and Fritz Sullivan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Stage Right Performing Arts 2%

Michael Grayman-Parkhurst - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%

Daniel Thompson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A place for us productions 0%

Grace Fields - LORENE'S REVERIE - Musical Theater Heritage 0%

Michael Grayman-Parkhurst - WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Austin Skibbie - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 16%

Guy Gardner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 11%

Jerry Jay Cranford - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 9%

Stuart Carden - ONCE - KC Rep 9%

Nick Padgett & Katie Gilchrist - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 7%

Cody Walls - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Kacy Christensen - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 7%

Cody Walls - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Brandon McShaffrey - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Tim Bair - THE PROM - The White Theatre 4%

Jay Jackson - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 4%

Cody Walls - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Quin Gresham - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Maggie Osgood-Nicholls - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 3%

Sam Hay - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Jeff Stockberger - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Jeremy Benton - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Stan Cole - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 24%

David Martin - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 20%

Jon Herbert - FENCES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 17%

Keisha McMillen - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 14%

Jessica Franz-Martin - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Theatre Lawrence 13%

Jamie Ulmer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 12%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Katie Gilchrist - MISERY - Padgett Productions 14%

John Rensenhouse - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 12%

Karen Paisley - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 12%

Ile Haggins - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 11%

Jonah Greene - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 10%

Kayli Slayden - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 9%

Peter Reynolds - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Morgan Hicks - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 7%

Teisha Bankston and Darren Sextro - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Todd Davison - SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY! - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%

Tim Seib - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Karen Paisley - TURNERS COME AND GONE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 12%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 9%

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Park 9%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%

PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Theatre in the Park 4%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 3%

HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

DISENCHANTED - Shawnee Mission theatre in the park 3%

WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%

RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 1%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

NEWSIES - New Theatre Restaurant 20%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 6%

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 6%

ONCE - KC Rep 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 6%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 6%

INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 5%

BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 4%

STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 3%

HOT - Unicorn theatre 3%

HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 3%

TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

ALICE: DREAMING OF WONDERLAND - The Missouri Theatre 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors TheatreZan 1%

POOR CLARE - Unicorn theatre 1%

SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 1%

JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%

MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Gabby Fierro - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 21%

Garrin Rosebrough - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Judith Enyeart Reynolds Studio Theatre 20%

Becky Ochoa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - First Act 20%

Justin Dudzik - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 15%

Colton Rice - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

Chuck Cline - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 6%

Colton Rice - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%

Chuck Cline - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 4%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Perry & Colton Rice - REEFER MADNESS - The Arts Asylum 12%

Justin Dudzik - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 10%

Justin Dudzik - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 9%

Christopher Brusberg - 42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

Sean Glass and Kylee Loera - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 9%

Zoe Spangler - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Justin Dudzik - THE PROM - The White Theatre 6%

Zan de Spelder - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

Justin Dudzik - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 6%

Kent Buess - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Jayson M. Lawshee - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Shelbi Arndt and Kylor Greene - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Kent Buess - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Peter Leibold VI - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Christopher Brusberg - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Zan de Spelder - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

Kent Buess - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Shon Causer - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Erin Buffum - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 16%

James Levy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 10%

Alex Huff - CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 8%

Clayton Avery - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Springfield Little Theatre 8%

Alex Huff - ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%

Maddie Jenkins - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Ashley Jones Rivers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 6%

Grace Ann Mott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 5%

Teresa Farley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%

Carla Wootton - GUYS AND DOLLS - Springfield Little Theatre 5%

Darrington Clark - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%

Kelsie Clark Massey - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%

Kathryn Cole - TICK TICK BOOM - High Tide Theatrical 3%

Barbara Jurgensmeier - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 3%

Ashley Jones Rivers - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

lindsay James - MATILDA - First Act 2%

Grace Mott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 2%

Maddie Jenkins - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 1%

Ashley Jones Rivers - WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Anthony Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 24%

Daniel Doss - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 16%

Cassie Nguyen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The White Theatre 12%

Kevin Bogan - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 11%

Julie Danielson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theater Kansas City 9%

Kyle Pickett - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 7%

Kevin Bogan - THE PROM - The White Theatre 5%

Susie Jolink - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Matthew Meals - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Josh Walker - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 15%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 13%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 11%

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Park 8%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%

HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 5%

PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the park 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Theatre in the Park 4%

BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Summit Theatre Group 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 3%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%

WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 1%

LORENE'S REVERIE - Musical Theater Heritage 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 14%

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Park 14%

NEWSIES - New Theatre Restaurant 8%

ONCE - KC Rep 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 6%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 6%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theater Kansas City 5%

STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 4%

THE PROM - The White Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 3%

BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The White Theatre 3%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Coterie 2%

HOT - Unicorn theatre 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Repertory Theater of KC 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 1%

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

42ND STREET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Simpson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 12%

Sally Trtan - NEXT TO NORMAL - High Tide Theatrical 7%

Martha Sue Allen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 6%

Kai Nanaikalani Chapin - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - A Place for Us Productions 6%

Andrew Ainsworth - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 6%

Mary Ann Traxler Rosinski - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 6%

Anna O'Renick - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%

Areeb Lodhi - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%

Erin Huffman Pettijohn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 4%

Alexandra Rovirosa - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 4%

Bre Hays - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Michelle Amos - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

kaitlyn talken - HELLO DOLLY! - First Act 3%

Cameron Carlson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Victoria Zackert - DISENCHANTED - Shawnee mission theatre in the park 3%

Caroline Petersma - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%

Katelynn Quick - SEUSSICAL - Theatre in the Park 2%

David Stelting - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%

Anne Haines - ANYTHING GOES - Theatre in the Park 2%

Terraye Watson - BEAUTIFUL: A CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Barn Players 2%

Jesse White - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

Joel Morrison - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

Timothy Houston - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 1%

Kyle Anderson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Park 1%

Margo Mikkelson - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Austin Skibbie - HOT - Unicorn theatre 7%

Alec Bridges - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

Clayton Avery - BLACK RIDER: THE CASTING OF THE MAGIC BULLETS - Ozarks Lyric Opera 5%

Willa H. Walberg - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Eric Geil - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 5%

Krista Eyler - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 5%

Alex Gumminger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 4%

Chloe Grace Kenyon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Zane Champie - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 4%

Nick Padgett - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 4%

Shon Ruffin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - KC Rep 4%

Christian Owen - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 4%

Ben Ferguson - ONCE - KC Rep 3%

Lacy Goetting - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 3%

Mishi Schueller - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 3%

Melody Lieberman - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Alex Burnette - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Meaghan Maher - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Tanner Rose - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Coterie 2%

Valerie Chamberlain - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - The Black Repertory Theater of KC 2%

Cori Anne Weber - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 2%

Cedar Valdez - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Samantha Barboza - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 2%

Julie Pope - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 2%

Lacy Goettling - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Evelyn Reese Hale - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence 15%

Roland Netzer - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 12%

Peggy Mall - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%

Richard Burt - NOISES OFF - City Theatre of Independence 11%

Jasmine Martin - FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 9%

David Martin - NOISES OFF - City Theatre of Independence 9%

Jessica Franz-Martin - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 8%

Kade Day - HARVEY - First Act 7%

David Martin - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 7%

Brandon Stevens - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 6%

Isabel Warden - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 5%

Jim Tuchscherer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Caity Nelson - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 13%

Kate Milazzo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 10%

John Clancy - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 8%

Brad Shaw - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

Victor Raider-Wexler - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 7%

John Rensenhouse - JULIUS CAESAR - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 6%

Will Gurley - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 6%

Kathy Breeden - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 5%

R.H. Wilhoit - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Saige Smith - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Tim Ahlenius - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

Kathleen Warfel - MISERY - Padgett Productions 4%

Garrett McCord - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre 3%

Dennis Jackson - SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 3%

Chris Crawford - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Mallory Hawks - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

John Rensenhouse - GASLIGHT - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

John Rensenhouse - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

Eric Palmquist - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 2%

Jeffrey C. Wolf - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Lynn King - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - City Theatre of Independence 25%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 18%

FAIRVIEW - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 17%

NOISES OFF - City Theatre of Independence 15%

RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 9%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Bell Road Barn Players 8%

I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 7%



Best Play (Professional)

JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 13%

TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 12%

MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 11%

NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

MISERY - Padgett Productions 9%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 9%

TERRACE WYATT, JR.’s: BLACK MAN, MISSOURI - KC Fringe at City Stage 7%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 7%

JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE - The Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 2%

MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Rogers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Springfield Little Theatre 24%

Patrick Weaver - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 17%

Patrick Weaver - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 14%

Keli Herrod - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 11%

Colton Rice - DADDY LONG LEGS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 10%

Lindsay Webster - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 10%

Kenny Taylor - BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 8%

Frank Polleck - MUSIC MAN - The Missouri Theatre 4%

James Diemer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

John Rohr - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 14%

Bethany Elliot - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 11%

Todd Davison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%

Brian Bembridge - ONCE - KC Rep 8%

Atif Rome - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%

Karen Paisley - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 7%

Colton Rice - REEFER MADNESS - The Arts Asylum 7%

Cody Walls - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Justin Dudzik - THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER - The White Theatre 6%

Cody Walls - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Cody Walls & Trevor Pratt - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Doug Schroeder - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 4%

Ryan J. Zirngibl - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Ian Crawford - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Doug Schroeder - SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brady Rose - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 50%

Jeff Eubank - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Spinning Tree Theatre 22%

Jeff Eubank - WORKING (KC EDITION) - Spinning Tree Theatre 15%

Bob Newton - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Theatre Lawrence 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Conor Wang - ONCE - KC Rep 14%

Roger Stoddard - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 13%

Michelle Nelson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The White Theatre 10%

Erin Auman - INTO THE WOODS - The White Theatre 9%

Dennis Jackson - SEVEN GUITARS - Melting Pot 8%

Will Gurley - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 8%

Jerod Rivers - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The White Theatre 6%

Mark Johnson - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 5%

Mary Robinson - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Dennis Jackson - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Melting Pot 5%

Gianna Agostino - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Mary Robinson - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Mark Johnson - MISERY - Padgett Productions 3%

Thomas Newby - POOR CLARE - Unicorn theatre 3%

Kirk Longhofer - TREE OF LIFE - The White Theatre 2%

Scott Murdock - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Nathan Middleton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 10%

Ashton Bennett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Leawood Stage Company 8%

Sariah Pinick - MARY POPPINS - Blue Springs City Theatre 8%

Alma Fusco - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 7%

Abel Affleck - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 5%

Kristen Alley - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - A Place for Us Productions 5%

Drew Chamberlin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%

Erica Baruth - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Park 4%

Laura Jacob - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Bryan Davis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Katie Kaminski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%

Patrick Graham - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Jessica Alcorn - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 3%

Stan Cole - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Tracy Fox - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%

Kevin Rehrer - BIG FISH - Summit Theatre Group 3%

Katelynn Quick - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Theatre in the Park 3%

Daniel Thompson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 3%

Amber Affleck - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%

Janel Johnson - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - The Barn Players 2%

Fran Opheim - PIPPIN - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%

Ellen Welander - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Theatre Lawrence 2%

Steven Rice - A TALE OF TWO CITIES THE MUSICAL - A Place For Us Productions 2%

Bri Nicoletti - BEAUTIFUL - The Barn Players 2%

Layla Abu-Saada - HELLO DOLLY! - Theatre in the Park 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ashley Pankow - ONCE - KC Rep 11%

Mary Ann Traxler - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Music Theatre Kansas City 9%

Griffin Cole - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 8%

Sheridan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 7%

Lucas Lowry - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre 6%

Adam Bashian - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 6%

Weston Thomas - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 6%

Collin O'Connor - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - New Theatre Restaurant 6%

Katie Gilchrist - STRANGER SINGS! - Padgett Productions 5%

McKenna Standford - SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Opera 4%

Jay Allen - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Coterie 4%

Shelly Verdon - ONCE - KC Rep 4%

Chloe Grace Kenyon - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 4%

Violet Beauregarde - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Olivia Buckley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Katelyn Shreiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Jean McCormick - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%

Dan Weschler - ONCE - KC Rep 2%

Orion Turner - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Nathan Clift - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 1%

Hannah Hill - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Dylan Blackwood - BRIGHT STAR - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Shanna Jones - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Coterie 1%

Nick Wetta - HELLO DOLLY! - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Megan Mistretta - LUCKY STIFF - Maples Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sarah Montoya - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 18%

Jessica Franz-Martin - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 17%

Henry Morgan - RABBIT HOLE - Summit Theatre Group 13%

Trevor Belt - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%

Dan Phillips - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 9%

Eliza Cantlay - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 9%

Chip Tressler - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%

Diane Wurzer - I HATE HAMLET - Theatre Lawrence 8%

Kimberly O’ Brien - DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE - Theatre Lawrence 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Tony Beasley - JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 17%

Chioma Anyanwu - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 11%

Donna Parrone - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maples Repertory Theatre 11%

Alan Knoll - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 9%

Kayli Slayden - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 9%

Matt Schwader - JULIUS CAESAR - Heart of America Shakespeare Festival 7%

Sarah Noé - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 7%

Teisha Bankston - POOR CLARE - Unicorn theatre 7%

Scott Cordes - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%

Halley Electra Mayo - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 5%

Robert Coppage III - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 4%

Daniel Harray - MORIARTY - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 3%

Logan Black - TROUBLE IN MIND - Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%

Michael Thanh Tran - NOISES OFF - Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Springfield Little Theatre 21%

Theatre in the Park 20%

Gladstone Theatre in the Park 19%

A Place For Us Productions 8%

City Theatre of Independence 6%

Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%

Summit Theatre Group Studio 5%

Leawood Stage Company 3%

Spinning Tree Theatre 3%

The Barn Players 3%

Theatre Lawrence 2%

KC Public Theatre 2%

Jewell Theatre Company 1%

Robidoux Resident Theatre | 1%

Theater of Independence 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

KC Rep 13%

The White Theatre 10%

Unicorn theatre 10%

Music Theatre Kansas City 9%

New Theatre 9%

Great Plains Theatre 6%

Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%

Music Theater Heritage 5%

The New Theater 4%

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre 4%

Padgett Productions 4%

The Arts Asylum 4%

Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 4%

The Missouri Theatre 3%

Melting Pot 3%

The Warwick 1%

The Warwick Theatre 1%

Theatre Atchison 1%



