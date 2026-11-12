My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
KC Melting Pot Theatre Will Stage LIVIN' FAT by Judi Mason
The production is part of the company's 12th season, featuring Lynn King, Valerie Chamberlain and Tim Burks in the cast.
KC Melting Pot Theatre, Kansas City's oldest professional Black theater, will continue its 12th season with Judi Mason's Livin' Fat, an exploration of Black aspiration, social status, and the complicated price of success. The production continues the season's artistic lens - Power, Pressure, and Possibility - examining what happens when the possibility of a better life becomes reality, along with the hidden pressures that follow.
When two working-class friends suddenly acquire unexpected wealth, the lives they have known begin to shift overnight. What once seemed like the answer to everything brings new questions about love, ambition, identity, and how others see them. As they navigate their newfound circumstances, they discover that “leveling up” can complicate relationships, challenge long-held assumptions, and force them to reconsider what success really means.
With humor and insight, Livin' Fat examines the social pressures that accompany upward mobility and the ways wealth can change not only how people live, but how they are perceived, and how they perceive themselves. Mason's play asks whether success truly transforms us, or simply reveals the desires, insecurities, and ambitions that were there all along. The story invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and consider the complicated relationship between who we are, who we want to become, and what happens when we finally get what we thought we wanted.
Performances will run December 3-12.
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